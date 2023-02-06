I'LL be back - that is the vow that Bathurst driver and team owner Brad Schumacher made after enduring one of the most disappointing and frustrating days of his driving career at Mount Panorama.
Schumacher's run in Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour - the first he'd tackled in his own car with his own team - came to an end after a drama-filled nine hours, 17 minutes and 34 seconds.
Prior to that, the #55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi he shared with Frédéric Vervisch and James Golding, had overcome two penalties to be back on the lead lap.
Their comeback effort meant they were remarkably in contention to win the Pro-Am Class, but a dropped cylinder denied them the chance.
Instead of a trophy, it was a DNF after 243 laps.
"I obviously don't do this because it's a chore, I do it because I enjoy it," Schumacher said.
"It's a huge effort to put all this together, not only me but the entire team. So we feel like we have unfinished business, definitely going back again will be on the cards for next year."
With Belgian factory ace Vervisch behind the wheel for the start of Sunday's race, he climbed from 12th to inside the top 10 by lap 12 as the sun rose.
The #55 continued to circulate in the top 10, but as the race entered its fourth hour with Schumacher behind wheel, the team suffered its first blow.
As Schumacher explained, it was ultimately a lose wire which saw them drop four laps down on the leaders.
"I didn't have any radio, it was actually the plug on my helmet, just a lose wire," he said.
"It would've been okay, but then there was a safety car.
"Once I was collected by the safety car I was second in the train, but I didn't know who the leader was to be picked up.
"When the safety car waved by everybody, which is communicated through race control to our team engineer, then team engineer to me in the car, I obviously had no communications so I didn't know if I was to go by the safety car or not, so I chose the safe thing to do, which was remain behind the safety car."
However, after the safety car pulled off the track and green flag conditions resumed, the cars that were actually in the lead then loomed up behind Schumacher.
He thought there was nothing wrong with trying to race them. His team was unable to communicate with him that he actually wasn't on the lead lap and needed to let them pass.
The system of blue flags on course to warn lapped cars to move out of the way of leaders and an electronic display in his car did not correlate either.
"I was getting shown the blue flag, but not at every marshal point. In our cars we have a low-tech electronic system and it was showing blue on that, but they said in the drivers' briefing they said the electronic system should always be overruled by the flag points" Schumacher explained.
"So while at some flag points I was getting shown blue flags, at others I wasn't because I was going fast enough at certain sections to pull a gap on the guys behind me. So I thought I was racing with those guys and not a lap down because I had no communication with my team.
"I then saw a black flag waved at me with our number so obviously knew something wasn't right and pulled into the pit. That's when I found out we were serving a penalty."
As Schumacher actually stopped in the pits when he was meant to be serving a drive through penalty - something not permitted - the team copped an additional penalty.
"It was just a complete mess up on our behalf with the radio. It's the one percenters that get you all the time," Schumacher said.
"It put us four laps down, it was a shocker. The worst thing about it was that I felt I drove really well, being able to drive with those top pro guys and keep up was a good effort, just not in the right circumstances."
With just under nine hours left in the race, the team then set about trying to make up the time they'd lost on both the leaders and their class rivals.
They climbed from 18th spot to eighth by lap 203, Vervisch actually claiming the class lead at one stage.
The mood amongst the garage was one of excitement, but then more trouble struck.
"It was frustrating to be chasing our tail all day, but we were able to claw our way back and ended up on the lead lap again," Schumacher said.
"It was all shaping up to be a really special result, but obviously the engine expiring on our car ultimately ended our day.
"I knew it had dropped a cylinder straight away, when I was going over the top of the mountain the tune of the engine changed.
"We tried to do a control-alt reset on the engine across the top just to see if it was maybe a computer glitch, but it didn't fix the problem.
"I went around for another lap, but with the engine only running on nine cylinders it cost us around six seconds.
"We lost one cylinder on the V10, either an injector or a valve spring failed. With the loss of power, it simply meant we wouldn't be able to fight so we had to DNF.
"But there's always next year."
