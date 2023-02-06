THE BOIDC finals race has realistically shrunk down to seven teams after the opening day of this round, and now it's time to see who stands tall when the pressure's on.
Teams outside of the top four, such as St Pat's Old Boys and City Colts, are making their case for a spot in the semis but Rugby Union - defending that spot - look set to hold onto that position for now.
As we get set for another pressure test this Saturday here's what we can take away from the weekend's first day's play of round 12...
WHILE everyone has seemingly struggled to get any sort of rhythm going with the bat on Riawena Oval Orange CYMS are out there loving life in the middle.
One of the best team batting performances of 2022-23 took CYMS to 8-328 in their top of the table clash against ORC on Saturday, continuing their nice run of results at the ground.
They piled on 379 runs at the ground in a win over St Pat's Old Boys in December and then handled the deck at its toughest in a low scoring outright success against City Colts.
Now they've returned to the venue, knowing full well what it has to offer, and hit Tigers around the ground to show everyone why they're standing tall at the top of the table.
The team handled it well against Colts when the bowlers had a field day on the deck and now with drier conditions their batters are again finding results.
ST Pat's are currently the 'perfectly balanced' team of the competition with four wins and four losses so far.
They've also scored (prior to this round) 1,812 runs while giving away 1,806.
However, stats show they're one of the best sides at valuing their wickets.
The Saints have lost 57 wickets while taking 83 of their own, through 11 and a half rounds of the season.
Naturally, you can't just look at those statistics and expect them to tell you the entire story on their own but it at least will be facet of their game that the Saints feel proud about.
The defending champions are looking like they've gained a fair bit of confidence over the last few weeks, which they'll need if they're going to reach the top four.
Plus, Cooper Brien looks like the most dangerous batter in the competition right now.
ANOTHER thing sticking out on the ladder is Orange City's quotient of just 0.661, a figure well below everyone else near them on the table.
You can say it's a little early to be thinking about a tiebreaker method on the ladder but the race for fourth is a big one, and on rare occasions these things can come back to bite.
And it doesn't look like something the Warriors will have the chance to fix.
The team have no chance of improving their quotient by a significant amount with just one game left after this round (they have a last round bye).
Two big victories might have had an outside chance at changes their fortunes but that opportunity has passed by.
Best thing they can do now is rack up all the points they can: Secure a comeback win over Colts this Saturday and then try to bring down the high flying CYMS.
Not an easy path home.
THEY'VE already lost on first innings to Rugby Union this round and that's left Bathurst City having to look ahead to the 2023-24 season.
Redbacks (30 points) have a mountain to climb against Rugby (44) in their ongoing while City Colts (32) are in a strong position against Orange City while St Pat's Old Boys (38) realistically have an outright win on their agenda next Saturday.
Bathurst City's middle order couldn't get anything away against the Rugby attack while only one batter progressed beyond 20 runs.
If Rugby end up taking an outright win next Saturday it will leave Redbacks mathematically unable to make the finals, as there would be a 25 point gap between themselves and Cavaliers (who move to 55 points with this week's bye) with two rounds to go and a maximum of 24 points available.
But even if they avoid the outright those finals chance are realistically over anyway.
The club should be keeping their heads high, with the likes of young talents Connor Whale, Blake Kreuzberger and Liam Cain coming through the ranks.
Matt Holmes has been a great leader with bat and ball for Redbacks and Clint Moxon continues to be a rock for the team to rely on with the ball
It's been a challenging road that Redbacks have gone down since coming back into the BOIDC but they have to take the long term view.
THERE'S rightfully plenty of focus on the top four finishers this BOIDC season but what about the top two?
The valuable top two finish will guarantee a team a second chance of reaching the decider should they go down in the first week of finals.
If Orange CYMS get the job done this Saturday against ORC then it brings Cavaliers right onto the tail of the Tigers with just two rounds to go.
CYMS go into day two on 8-238, where a first innings win in the top-of-the-table game would push the unbeaten Orange club out to 72 points while leaving ORC on 59.
Cavaliers are watching on this round during a bye.
They'll get six points for the bye, pushing them up to 55 at the conclusion of the round.
With matches to come against the struggling Centrals and wildly inconsistent City Colts the Cavs men will be loving their chances to getting into the qualifying final.
You still can't count the Tigers out this Saturday, given what they've shown us this season, but it's going to take their best performance of the season so far.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.