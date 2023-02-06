Police are appealing for help in location an Orange man not seen for a week.
Gary John Mitchell, aged 55, was last seen at 2pm on Monday, January 30 at a residence on Huntley Road, Orange.
When he did not return home, he was reported missing to officers attached to Central West Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Police hold serious concerns for his welfare as he lives with medical conditions which require medication," a statement by NSW Police said.
Gary is of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, of solid build, with brown hair, a beard and blue/grey coloured eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark shorts, white joggers, a tanned brimmed hat and carrying a backpack.
Gary is known to frequent the Orange area.
Anyone with information into Gary whereabouts is urged to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
