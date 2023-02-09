Elevated and sought after location

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 10: 11 Parsons Close, Bathurst:
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac on a generous 758 square metre block, 11 Parsons Close is everything you want in a family home.
Located in a sought after and established area of Bathurst, this immaculate family home has been refurbished, restyled and is ready for it's new owners.
The four bedroom home is beautifully presented both inside and out. The property is complete with modern fixtures and fittings, stylish blinds throughout, and a fabulous, fresh colour scheme.
There is room for a large or growing family, with all four bedrooms are beautifully carpeted and offer built-in-robes.
The refurbished bathroom is sleek and has a separate bath and shower along with quality fittings. There is also a second toilet for convenience.
The living areas are spacious, light and airy, and you can enjoy comfort all year round with split system air conditioning in the home.
11 Parsons Close offers a modern kitchen with modern appliances that leads to the adjacent family area. From the kitchen and family area you can step outside to a stunning and spacious undercover entertaining area that is elevated and enables you to enjoy lovely views.
The established yard is well fenced and maintained. There is a single attached lock up garage, along with double-gate, side vehicle access to the rear yard.
There are public and private schools nearby and the easy-to-access Westpoint Shopping Centre makes shopping a breeze. There are also open parks and multiple walking paths throughout the area.
As the home of Mount Panorama circuit, the city of Bathurst is synonymous with the world of motor racing. Located in the Central Tablelands of NSW, about 200 kilometres west of Sydney, it is the oldest inland settlement in Australia.
Today education, tourism and manufacturing drive the economy. The median age of the city's population is 35 years which is particularly young for a regional centre, the state median is 38, and is related to the large education sector in the community.
It is the 10th fastest growing urban area in NSW outside of Sydney which has resulted in increased urban development.
Education is Bathurst's largest industry with 60 education facilities including Charles Sturt University as well as TAFE, secondary and primary campuses.
