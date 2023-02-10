Western Advocate

Organisers all but ready for Bathurst to host the World Athletics Cross Country Championships on February 17-19

Bradley Jurd
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
Competitor Nick Wyatt running in the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama on August 7. Picture by Richard Chamberlain.

WORLD Athletics Cross Country Championships organisers are putting the finishing touches on an event that will bring over 1500 athletes from over 70 different countries to Bathurst.

