WORLD Athletics Cross Country Championships organisers are putting the finishing touches on an event that will bring over 1500 athletes from over 70 different countries to Bathurst.
Bathurst has originally scheduled to host the championships in 2021, but it was delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is set to run from February 17-19, with the championships expected to attract over 500 athletes, while the mass participation will bring in over 1000 athletes.
Local organising committee general manager, Richard Welsh, said organisers gained accessed to the track on Wednesday, with the first athletes set to arrived on Monday.
"Our team is pretty much complete with our planning and we're just tinkering with our final preparations," he said.
"People from World Athletics are starting to leave Europe and the athletes have now been named. It's all starting to feel real, after two postponements.
"We'll gained access to the Mount on Wednesday for preliminary works. We've obviously got to build some temporary structures to make it relevant and specific to our event. We'll be focused on doing that right through to Sunday."
Mr Welsh said the Great Britain team will be the first team arriving on Monday.
"The first athletes will be Great Britain team on Monday. They'll be coming nice early, flying into Bathurst," he said.
"Everyone else will move in after that and our village will be full from Thursday, February 16."
On top of the 1500 athletes expected to compete, there'll be 200 team officials, managers, physios, along with 100 technical officials from Australia and another 100 specific technical suppliers from across the world.
Mr Welsh said the the event is a monumental opportunity for Australian athletics.
"The fact that Bathurst gets to host Australia's first ever senior World Cross Country Championships on our soil is amazing," he said.
"When athletes hear the world Bathurst, they'll remember the World Cross Country Championships 2023. That's not exaggeration.
"In our sport, when we mention Sydney to people overseas, they think of the Sydney Olympics. People will now think of Bathurst and think of the World Cross Country Championships for 20-odd years or more.
"It's that big of deal, we think. With World Athletics coming out here, seeing how good the event is, they'll be keen to host future events on Australian soil."
Mr Welsh is hopeful that the championships will be a stepping stone for Australia to host more major athletic events in the years to come.
"Australia has a great reputation for putting on major events," he said.
"We've got the Commonwealth Games coming in 2026 and the Olympic Games in 2032. Australia is a sport-mad country and we want to see this as a stepping stone for us hosting more major events and hopefully more in regional parts of Australia."
