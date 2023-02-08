Man karate chops poker machine after heated fight on night out at a pub

A MAN who karate chopped a poker machine after a heated argument in a pub has been fined $800 for his conduct.
James Kerry Davis, 40, of Ellenbrae Street, Orange, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 1 of damaging property.
According to court documents, Davis was at the Dudley Hotel in Bathurst about 10.50pm on October 26 last year drinking alcohol and playing the poker machines.
While using one, another man went into the poker machine area and appeared to look for something on the floor.
The court heard the man approached Davis and accused him of stealing his credit card. After the man walked away, Davis stood for a few moments before he hit the poker machine with a closed fist.
After going and speaking with the man, Davis returned to play the machine before a fight ensued with the man, resulting in a wrestle that was broken up by witnesses.
Court papers said Davis appeared angry and upset as he paced back and forth before he made his way back to the machine and hit it in a karate chop motion. He hit the machine a further two times which caused it to blackout.
Staff at the site called police, who arrived a short time later and saw Davis standing at the mini bar.
Police spoke with Davis, who admitted to damaging the machine - which was captured on CCTV - and said he would pay to replace or restore it. He was then given a move on direction by police.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Davis proven during sentencing, with this occasion the second time he has not appeared before the court.
