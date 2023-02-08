Western Advocate
James Kerry Davis, 40, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he damaged a poker machine on a night out

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Man karate chops poker machine after heated fight on night out at a pub

A MAN who karate chopped a poker machine after a heated argument in a pub has been fined $800 for his conduct.

