Jay Daniel Phillip Egan, 37, convicted in Bathurst Local Court to having a prescribed restricted substance

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
'I've got this chief': Man hands over $6k in cash before cops find drugs in his boot

A MAN who handed over $6000 in cash to police after he was pulled over for being suspected of having drugs was caught with a restricted substance.

