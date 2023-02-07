'I've got this chief': Man hands over $6k in cash before cops find drugs in his boot

A MAN who handed over $6000 in cash to police after he was pulled over for being suspected of having drugs was caught with a restricted substance.
Dressed in prison greens, Jay Daniel Phillip Egan, 37, of Brilliant Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on February 1 by audio-visual link to plead guilty to having a prescribed restricted substance.
Egan went to an address in South Bathurst -which police described as a known drug spot - about 4pm on June 24 last year, court documents reveal.
After three minutes, Egan returned to his red Holden Commodore and drove off for a short time before he was stopped by police on Brilliant Street due to suspicion that he was in possession of prohibited drugs.
Police said they approached the car and informed him that both himself and the vehicle would be searched. He was given the opportunity to declare items but didn't. He did, however, hand over a roll of cash from his pocket and said "I've got this chief".
While looking in the boot of the vehicle, police found a LED lenser torch in a black bag, which had a small resealable bag containing three yellow tablets with MD5 inscribed, two green tablets, and a loose white and green capsule.
Court documents indicate Egan told police the items weren't his and didn't know who owned them.
The items were seized by police, who counted the roll of cash to be $6150.
Egan was allowed to leave by police, who went back to Bathurst Police Station and put the money into a secure exhibit bag while the drugs were examined.
The substance was later found to be diazepam, a prescribed restricted substance.
Although Egan - who was represented by Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan - requested Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to combine the matter with his others that are before the courts, his matter was dealt with on the day.
He was fined $600 for the offence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.