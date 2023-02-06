Two people treated after vehicle crashes into parked cars

EMERGENCY crews including police, ambulance and the fire brigade were all called to a crash in Gormans Hill Road on Monday evening.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the Triple-0 call for help came through at about 5.45pm, saying a vehicle had crashed into two parked cars, just after the bend in Gormans Hill Road heading towards MacKillop College.
The spokesperson said callers told emergency operators a car clipped two parked cars. As a result of the crash, there were two patients assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The spokesperson said a female and elderly male were treated by paramedics at the scene.
At the time of publishing, the spokesperson was unsure if either patient would be transported to Bathurst Base Hospital, pending further assessment at the scene.
As a result of the collision, Gormans Hill Road was closed to traffic as emergency crews cleaned debris from the road, with traffic being diverted via Lloyds Road.
