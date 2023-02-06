Western Advocate

No service disruption for Bathurst Base after staff secured

Updated February 6 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Base Hospital. File picture

THE Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has confirmed inpatient medical services at Bathurst Base Hospital will not be disrupted despite Friday's shock announcement the hospital had been stripped of its medical registrar training accreditation by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.