JAKIYA Whitfeld burning rivals with her speed then smiling after sprinting to score a length of the field special - while it's something we've seen before, on Saturday when she did it there was a new twist.
That's because the Bathurst star who earned the nickname 'Winx' for her devastating pace while playing rugby sevens was playing league in the NSW Women's Premiership for the North Sydney Bears.
Whitfeld scored a double on debut for the Bears as they began the new season with a 30-20 win over Newcastle at Hills Grammar.
It was a game that marked a new chapter in Whitfeld's still emerging league career.
In 2022 she made the bold decision to switch from rugby sevens - a sport in which she'd represented Australia - to play in the NRLW with the Newcastle Knights.
She made two appearances for the Knights and while learning plenty about rugby league and enjoying the atmosphere created by the entire Newcastle community, there was pressure as well.
So after having surgery on her knee - a clean out procedure - and moving back to Bathurst, Whitfeld was looking for something a little different.
She still wanted to play league, but wanted less pressure, more minutes and importantly, more fun.
That led the 21-year-old to the Bears.
"I think when I was with Newcastle, I put a lot of pressure on myself and I did feel a lot of pressure to perform. I was obviously battling with an injury that no-one picked up on too," she said.
"I was running out before those games, I was extremely overwhelmed with nerves, which is something I'd never really experienced.
"I just really wanted some consistent footy, so playing in this league is the way to get it. I was offered a spot with the Bears, so that was really cool.
"I definitely love going out there with that little bit less pressure and playing that fun footy and I think that's when you play your best footy, when you're enjoying it.
"I wouldn't say I felt no pressure, but I definitely felt more at ease with it and more capable to deal with it."
While being located relatively close to Bathurst was a key factor in Whitfeld signing with the Bears, the way her new team-mates and club officials embraced her means she feels at home.
At her first training session she saw a familiar face in Dubbo's Taneka Todhunter, who she played with and coached when both were involved with rugby union.
"We both came up through the Central West [union] pathways, so that was really cool to see a familiar face from back home. That really made me smile to see how far she had gotten herself," she said.
"It was awesome club from the staff to all the girls, they've all been so welcoming, which was awesome.
"We have a lot of experience in our team, but also a lot of new girls and young girls that are coming through. Our leaders amongst the group are awesome and steering a good ship."
Whitfeld was named on the wing for the Bears' round one clash, which funnily enough came against her former club.
There were still some nervous moments before kick-off, but she soon settled into the contest.
"What are the chances?," she laughed of her opponent.
"I had surgery after my season with the Knights last year, so I didn't know if I'd play or not. But it was all good and I got cleared to play, so it was a funny co-incidence.
"Honestly on Saturday morning I was freaking out a little bit, I was super nervous. I don't why, maybe because over the last year I haven't played much footy at all, I could count on my hand the number of games I've played in the last year just from being injured to not getting game time.
"I also guess from not playing in a long time you lose a little bit of belief, you're not really sure if you've still got it. But it was really good out there, the girls were really supportive, it's a really good environment to do well in."
Do well is exactly what Whitfeld did. Her highlights included scoring twice in the space of eight minutes.
She picked up her first try in the 32nd minute, then in the 40th minute Whitfeld produced a moment that was like one of her trademark union plays.
"My first one was my half put in a chip and chase to me and then my second one was, I was playing centre off a scrum and got the ball - it was like a full field try so it was pretty cool," she said.
"I got the ball and ran around their winger."
Playing with that sort of freedom and enjoyment is something Whitfeld hopes to do more off as the 11-round competition unfolds.
"Going into the NRLW, that is the highest level at the moment in [club] league, so it was quite a big deal to go into. So to take a little bit of a step back and start to play some consistent footy and create a little bit more self belief, that's my aim, and just to develop myself as a player," she said.
"With sevens I was travelling so much, you'd play a tournament every month or so and then the rest of it you're just training, so think to be playing consistent and learning to deal with the pressure I think will be really good for me."
Her next test will come this Saturday against the Cronulla Sharks.
