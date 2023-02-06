Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jakiya Whitfeld scores a double for North Sydney Bears in her NSW Women's Premiership debut

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Jakiya Whitfeld scored two tries in her NSW Women's Premiership debut for North Sydney. Picture by Jim Walker Photography

JAKIYA Whitfeld burning rivals with her speed then smiling after sprinting to score a length of the field special - while it's something we've seen before, on Saturday when she did it there was a new twist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.