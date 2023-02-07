BATHURST cricketer Ben Mitchell has already earned himself a number of accolades since joining the Sydney Premier Cricket scene but he'll have the chance to earn his biggest achievement yet after captaining his Randwick Petersham side to a Poidevin-Gray grand final.
Mitchell led by example with the bat in Sunday's Sixers Conference final against UTS North Sydney by scoring a team-high 52 in the seven wicket victory.
The former St Pat's Old Boys all-rounder teamed up with Orange's Blake Weymouth (32) in a 61-run stand for the second wicket before teammates Zak Keogh (40 not out) and Tim Tector (38 not out) saw Randwick Petersham easily chase down the Bears' total of 173 within 37 overs.
It was an all-round masterclass from Mitchell who also claimed 3-17 from his 7.3 overs at North Sydney Oval.
The result was sweet revenge for Randwick Petersham whose only loss in the competition came against North Sydney back in round two.
Randwick Petersham will now play Parramatta in the grand final on March 5 (with the venue still to be confirmed) after they won the Thunder Conference final over Northern District by 17 runs.
Regardless of the result in the upcoming final it will mark Randwick Petersham's best ever finish in PGs, bettering their fourth place effort from back in the 2004-05 season.
Mitchell said the depth of his Poidevin-Gray side was evident right back at the start of this season.
"I said at the start of the year that we'd be able to go pretty far in this competition," he said.
"We bat all the way to 11 and we have some bowlers who aren't even bowled. We've got blokes batting around eight and nine who have been playing at national championships.
"That goes to show you how stacked this side is."
Mitchell came out to bat with plenty of overs still in hand but in his typical fashion he came to the crease with plenty of attacking intent.
"I just wanted to go out there and get on with the job straight away," he said.
"I wanted to see if I could get a few away earlier, which I was lucky enough to do. That made the chase for 170 a lot easier, and by the time I got out we were nearly at 100-odd off not many overs.
"The whole season's really been great so far. It's great having one of the Western boys, Blake, in the side as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.