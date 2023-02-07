ST Pat's Old Boys have progressed to the inaugural Western Zone Knockout semi-finals after their convincing eight wicket victory over Dubbo club Newtown Tigers at George Park 1 on Sunday.
A three wicket haul from Mitch Taylor and an unbeaten 48 from the in-form Cooper Brien helped the Saints restrict the Tigers to just 100 runs before the hosts made the chase in a mere 14 overs.
Saints skipper Adam Ryan said the Tigers were down on first grade firepower for the trip to Bathurst although it shouldn't take the shine off the work his team put in during their time in the field.
"The boys did really well with the ball. It was great to have Mitchy Taylor on deck. What probably helped us was that [Tigers] didn't have their full first grade squad, so they were relying on some boys coming up from lower grades," he said.
"We had the luxury of a full strength side, which played into our hands, but we still had to execute and the boys certainly did that.
"Steve Skinner at the start was looking good, so to get that run out from Cooper Brien went a long way towards helping us early on.
"Haydy [Hayden Goodsell] bowled great. He, Jay Webber and Mitch did most of the work with the ball and Connor chimed in as well. There were great hands in the field as well."
The Tigers won the toss and elected to bat.
Openers Bhavesh Nanda (16) and Steve Skinner (14) got off to modest starts but couldn't capitalise.
Taylor clean bowled Nanda and just two balls later had new batter Asher Azam out for a duck.
Skinner was run out by Cooper Brien to have the Tigers 3-37 but the visitors added respectability to their total thanks to the efforts of Theme Rawat (49).
Unfortunately for Rawat, none of his teammates were able to hang around for a significant amount of time.
Four Tigers players fell for ducks and no-one else scored more than six runs.
Rawat watched six wickets fall before he too departed just a run shy of a half century when he was cleaned up by Hayden Goodsell.
Taylor took 3-27 while Connor Slattery (2-12) and Jay Webber (2-22) took multiple wickets.
Every Saints bowler picked up at least one wicket, with efforts from Ethan Comerford (1-13) and Goodsell (1-20) adding to the hosts' great day in the field.
Tigers gave themselves hope when they removed Andrew Brown for 16, but that brought brothers Bailey and Cooper Brien together for another stand.
Only a week earlier the siblings had each scored half centuries for Bathurst in their Western Zone Premier League grand final win over Dubbo.
Bailey hit 27 while Cooper was in no mood to wait as his 48 came from just 31 balls, blasting four fours and four sixes.
Derryn Clayton (6 not out) joined Cooper in the middle for a brief cameo at the end of the run chase.
Bathurst City weren't able to join St Pat's in the semis after they went down to home side RSL Colts in Dubbo.
Redbacks were all out for 85 before the Colts chased down the target in 15 overs with seven wickets in hand at Victoria Park.
Greg Buckley took 4-3 for Colts and Muditha Adikari (23) was the best batter for the visitors.
Sam Knox (2-21) was the best of the Redbacks bowlers.
