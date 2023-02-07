Western Advocate
St Pat's Old Boys progress into Western Zone Knockout semis with big win over Newtown Tigers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:00pm
ST Pat's Old Boys have progressed to the inaugural Western Zone Knockout semi-finals after their convincing eight wicket victory over Dubbo club Newtown Tigers at George Park 1 on Sunday.

