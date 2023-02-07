ORANGUTANS and Tigers and Saints, oh my!
The draw for the third edition of the Western under 21s competition has been revealed and it features new clubs, a new format and returning guns.
First introduced three years ago as a way to boost retention rates amongst juniors transiting to senior football, the 21s competition has helped to forge new rivalries and showcase Western's best emerging players.
St Pat's and Dubbo CYMS have played off for the main prize in each edition thus far - they've won one apiece - and they'll be back again hunting for glory in 2023.
Bathurst Panthers and Cowra Magpies are back for more after making their under 21s debut last season, while a combined Woodbridge Cup outfit returns after being part of the 2021 draw.
Add to that newcomers in Nyngan Tigers, who are likely to field many of their 2022 premiership winning under 18s side, a combined Castlereagh outfit plus the Orange Orangutans, and it shapes as the biggest under 21s season yet.
It's growth that Dallas Reeves, NSW Rugby League's league and club support coordinator, is delighted to see.
"Eight teams will add a bit more interest after having six the two seasons previous," he said.
"We've got a good core base there in Group 10, we've got a couple of Group 11 teams there, plus Castlereagh and Woodbridge, so we've got a lot of the Western area covered which is pleasing.
"Nyngan are playing this year which is good. Obviously they won the 18s last year, so I think they'll be pretty strong.
"Orange, I think they could be one to watch ... I think they should put together a pretty good side."
As well as the new teams which have signed up for season 2023, there is a new format.
In order to get the best fit clubs were presented with two drawv options - one being to split participants into two pools with three 60-minute round games, the other seeing three weeks featuring 30-minute double-headers.
It was the latter draw that got the thumbs up.
"We got plenty of good feedback after the end of the 2022 season, basically we sent a questionnaire to clubs and there were a few different proposals that came out," Reeves said.
"So this year we've gone for a four-week format, teams will play two matches each week.
"Essentially how that will work is each team will play two matches that are 15-minute halves, so overall on that day they'll play 60 minutes, but that will be divided across two games.
"After that we'll have a combined finals day and everyone will participate in that, the top four will be the cup and the bottom four will be the plate.
"The positives are that everyone plays almost everyone, there are eight teams and six games, so there's only one side that each team doesn't play."
The only team the Saints won't meet in the regular rounds is Orange, while for Panthers it is Castlereagh.
The format of the draw means just six venues are required across the four weeks.
Castlereagh and Bathurst Panthers are the hosts in week one, Cowra and Dubbo CYMS in week two, while for the third week it will be a combined neutral venue which at this stage is planned to be Wellington.
The host for the March 25 finals, which will be contested in a knockout system, will be based on the ladder after the round games.
Round one has already been locked in for the weekend of February 25-26, with St Pat's to face Cowra and Panthers drawn to meet defending premiers Dubbo CYMS.
The grand final rematch between the Saints and Dubbo CYMS will come in week two at Dubbo and there's a general bye between weeks two and three.
The dates for week two are yet to be confirmed - most likely all games will be on March 5 - and while match times have been suggested with a view to avoiding heat, they are flexible.
Clubs showing flexibility is something which Reeves has praised.
"We're just trying to give a bit of variety and one key thing was to try and make it a bit easier on referees, it should help with referee availability," Reeves said.
"It's such a crowded schedule now, so we had to try and make sure this competition isn't overbearing on clubs and overbearing on officials.
"Clubs are fairly flexible, clubs are fairly agreeable, so we can always change year-to-year if we need to to make it fit best.
"The players take it seriously, the teams take it seriously, but when it comes to the administration of it, the clubs are always happy to be flexible and work with what they think is best.
"One of the keys things to this competition being a strength is how adaptable all the teams that participate in it are."
Now the draw has been released, Reeves is excited to see the quality football which the 21s competition has produced in the past continue.
Last season some under 21s stars went on to experience first grade while in the case of Bathurst Panthers, many helped the men in black to a Group 10 reserve grade premiership.
"Obviously this competition was started with the goal of strengthening reserve grade teams, but there have been some players go through and really become good first graders," Reeves said.
"Probably the best example last year would've been Jordi Madden at Dubbo CYMS, in this 21s competition he was player of the tournament and then went on to become a regular first grader.
"We did see that flow on with people go on and become regular senior footballers, which was good."
