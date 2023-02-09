Mum and dad attended the 20-year reunion of their university year. Dad noticed a lot of men who were fat and shiny. At home he said, "I bet I'm the only bloke who can fit into his graduation suit". She replied, "And I'll bet you're the only bloke who has to."

The young wife came home to mum and dad after a tiff. Dad said that men weren't like that very often. "Rubbish," said the young wife, "They're only good for one thing". Mum added ,"Yes dear, but how often do you have to parallel park?"