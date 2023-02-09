Western Advocate

By John Seaman
February 9 2023 - 11:00am
Great infrastructure for a sheep handling race.

ALL Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) committee members are asked to attend a meeting at Perthville Hotel next Monday, February 13 at 7.30pm.

