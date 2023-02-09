ALL Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) committee members are asked to attend a meeting at Perthville Hotel next Monday, February 13 at 7.30pm.
There are many important items on the agenda, including the forthcoming BMA Maiden Merino Competition on Friday, March 3 and a calendar of events for the forthcoming year.
All members are also invited to attend.
Friday, March 3 brings the BMA Jack Seaman Memorial Merino Ewe Competition that will be conducted on properties to the south west of Bathurst city.
The gradual change from Merino sheep to beef cattle and then to shedding sheep breeds has made the task of finding entrants into Merino competitions quite a lot more difficult.
This makes the future of the competition a very important issue at next Monday's meeting.
THIS year's Merino Ram Auction at Lorelmo, Walcha returned a 95 per cent clearance, an $8000 top price and a $2189 average.
That average gave commercial buyers some opportunities to buy good quality young rams at around a $2000 to $2500 price bracket and the deep crimping, long stapled Lorelmo wools have earned their reputation.
Stud classer Bill Walker commented, "We share the same concern that with the huge push for yearling FAT/yearling eye muscle depth of late, that the stability of micron and the ability to produce high quality fleece is being ambushed and compromised, hence the absolute necessity for the future of quality fibre studs like Lorelmo Poll Merino."
These comments are appreciated by all of us who don't want to push the genetics too far towards meat and early maturity traits.
LOTS of top quality lucerne hay is being made across the Central Tablelands at present, with some stands being allowed full flowering before being cut.
Some of the best cuts must be of export quality and the recent spell of fine, sunny days is a real help to growers.
We may have seen the end of our short-lived summer, but the large build up of mature grasses will remain a real fire hazard for some months.
The presence of Chilean needle grass is really obvious, with many broad acres of ripe, dry grass being seen from the top of Mount Panorama.
We must be careful to never allow sheep to graze in paddocks of needle grass; the seeds are deadly to sheep.
THE rebuild of the Australian beef herd is now apparent with total herd numbers being forecast to reach 29 million head nationwide during 2023.
Meat and Livestock Australia estimates that half a million cattle will not be processed this year and will remain on properties.
Severe drought conditions in the United States may allow extra imports of frozen Australian beef to that country to assist our processors who are needing expanded markets.
Further proof of the rebuild in southern Australian states is a report of the annual Victorian weaner calf sales.
There were 67,100 calves sold across 22 sales during recent weeks for a total of $107.5 million.
Agents quoted an overall drop of $500 to $700 per head on average across all sales.
THE NSW state election is now just weeks away and door-knocking has begun in our electorate.
Much of the local debate has centred on our Bathurst Hospital that is being stretched to its limit by our burgeoning population growth.
We've seen our city's population swell from about 18,000 when we were married in 1966 to our present 45,000 - and rising rapidly - that has strained every part of our city's infrastructure.
Sadly, our churches are not being overcrowded.
Scott Morrison's loss of the federal election may have been a blessing as dark economic clouds are on the horizon in every world economy as the Albanese government feels its way forward.
The state seat of Orange will be hotly contested and now independent Phil Donato is recognised as a very capable local Member who is a good listener.
THE merino wool market in week 31 was once again extremely positive and buoyant, with all our global customers once again very active.
Chinese operators were once again very keen as they fill their pipeline in expectations of an improving Chinese domestic demand for wool.
Along with this, Indian and European wool users were very active, and we saw good premiums for quality wools.
Of the 36,000 bales that were offered, 93.4 per cent sold and the market increased in all our customers' currencies.
All merino micron indicators rose with the biggest mover being 16.5 and finer.
The crossbred indicator also rose 12ac/kg, whilst activity from topmakers and traders continue on these types.
Week 32 is a large sale, with early estimates of over 51,000 bales being published.
