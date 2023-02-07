RENEE Newstead will take over coaching duties with the Oberon Tigers league tag side in the 2023 Woodbridge Cup competition after winning a recent vote for the job undertaken by the club committee.
Both Newstead and 2022 coach Shan Foley applied for the top job, with the former coming out ahead in the vote.
Former Mid West Cup player of the year Newstead will now look to lead the Tigers back into another finals series after the team finished seventh on the ladder in their inaugural Woodbridge Cup campaign.
Tigers secretary Neil O'Grady said that the committee vote was "close".
"Renee said that she'd like to apply as well, and it's our policy to take applications. Unless someone has a contract that covers the period then we're obliged to put it to a vote. Renee got the numbers in that vote," he said.
"She's a great player. She won the best and fairest in the Mid West comp in the last year we played in that comp, in 2021.
"We're looking at numbers. We had a number of year 12s, probably around seven of them, and we're fairly sure they won't be back, so the girls do need to do a bit of recruiting effort.
"I'd imagine the girls will begin their training soon now that the coaching role has been sorted."
O'Grady said he's incredibly thankful for all the work that Foley puts into the club.
"Shan's a wonderful club person and has done wonders for the club, and pretty much ran the canteen over the last couple of years and has helped me a lot on the committee," he said.
"She's been the assistant secretary and treasurer. She's got a lot on her plate. She's president of the squash club, is a keen golfer up here and coaches the Panorama Platypi in the tackle comp."
Meanwhile, the Oberon men's side have already got their pre-season training underway with Abel Lefaoseu back to coach the squad again in 2023.
Tigers will be looking to build upon their stellar inaugural Woodbridge Cup campaign from last year, where they made it all the way to the grand final against regular competition powerhouse Manildra Rhinos.
O'Grady said it's great to see some returning faces among that camp.
"They're training twice a week and he's getting good numbers there. The great thing with that team is that there's a couple of local players coming into the team," he said.
"There's Billy, Sam and Robbie Walsh who have been juniors with the club and Robbie - the youngest of them - during a training exercise in 2019 ... came close to breaking his back.
"It's taken him this long to come back. It's been great to have him back at training. Blokes like him and Jake Foley, who stood aside for a couple of years, are getting back into it. It's great seeing those local juniors return."
