Renee Newstead takes over coaching role with Oberon Tigers league tag side for 2023

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:00pm
RENEE Newstead will take over coaching duties with the Oberon Tigers league tag side in the 2023 Woodbridge Cup competition after winning a recent vote for the job undertaken by the club committee.

