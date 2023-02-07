Two men have been charged after a fight broke out on Monday afternoon.
Police will allege that at about 3.30pm on February 6, three men - aged 46, 51, and 24 - began arguing on Lawson Crescent in Orange.
"It will be further alleged that the 46-year-old was then struck with a metal pole before he was punched in the head," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"He was taken to Orange Base Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition."
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"Following inquiries, police arrested the 51-year-old man and a 24-year-old man at the scene, who were both taken to Orange Police Station," the NSW Police spokesman added.
The 51-year-old man was charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm in company and was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Tuesday, February 7.
The 24-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and possession of a knife in a public place. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Thursday, February 23.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
