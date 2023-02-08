Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blake Kreuzberger blasts 146 runs for St Stanislaus' College in win over St Andrew's Cathedral School

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BLAKE Kreuzberger unleashed a batting blitz on a helpless St Andrews Cathedral School side on Saturday as the St Stanislaus' College skipper scored 146 runs in the space of just 107 deliveries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.