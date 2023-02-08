BLAKE Kreuzberger unleashed a batting blitz on a helpless St Andrews Cathedral School side on Saturday as the St Stanislaus' College skipper scored 146 runs in the space of just 107 deliveries.
Kreuzberger ended the side's Independent Schools Association division one regular season with a bang, blasting 12 fours and 10 sixes in Stannies' 115-run victory at Sydney University.
The skipper arrived at the St Andrew's Oval crease with his side at 2-40 but by the time he departed he had helped propel the team to 7-249 and crafted a highlight reel of monster strokes in the process.
His Stannies side added another 10 runs to the total before a well-rounded team performance with the ball saw them have St Andrew's all out for 144.
The captain said it wasn't all fireworks from the get-go, but once the final 10 overs arrived he felt like he was seeing it well.
"It was a bit hard at first. The bowlers were a little slower to start and it took a while to get going but after a while I got into my innings," he said.
"They brought the spinners on and I think that's what got my innings going. The pitch was a little bit green but it was rock solid underneath so after the new ball it stopped on a little bit.
"Once we got to the 40 over mark we put the foot down and let loose on their bowlers."
Kreuzberger was well supported by opening batter Will Rodwell (33) and from further down the order by Liam King (28).
It's the second century for Kreuzberger in Stannies colours - his first since year 8.
Kreuzberger has now top scored for St Stanislaus across their past four matches.
The final round result unfortunately wasn't enough to lift Stannies inside the competition's top four.
They'll now take part in a consolation draw alongside the competition's other sides that finished in the bottom four, which includes Scots All Saints' College
SASC will also enter the consolation bracket with a win to their name after they comfortably accounted for St Gregory's College by seven wickets on Saturday.
Their skipper, Zane Newham, was also the top performer on the day as he picked up 2-16 from his 6.2 overs before scoring an unbeaten 58 runs.
Tim Anderson (28) got the SASC chase off to a great start before Newham and Noah Siede (58 not out) put on an unbeaten 116-run partnership to win the game.
Charlie Rendall (2-11 from 10 overs) was also great with the ball for SASC.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.