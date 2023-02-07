LOCALS are calling for security cameras to watch over their loved ones, after a spate of theft in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
Several grieving mothers, who have children buried in the Birralee Baby Section of the cemetery, have seen various objects either stolen or destroyed from their babies' gravesites.
Trish, who buried her stillborn son Danté in Birralee in early 2022, said she has lost count of the amount of things that have been stolen, including toys, lights, ornaments, rose bushes and pot plants.
"I'm just sick of it," Trish said.
"We spend endless money for our children's graves, and things get nicked."
Trish, who visits her son daily, said that it is emotionally, financially and physically draining every time she notices that something has been taken.
"I don't know whether to scream, cry, swear or curse," she said.
Due to the amount of theft in the area, Trish said she is pioneering for management at the cemetery to install surveillance cameras.
"We're calling for surveillance, big time," she said.
"I'm pioneering for my boy, and I pioneer for these other kids."
Trish, who is fighting for the rights of other children, is working alongside parents and grandparents, who have loved ones buried in the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
One of these parents is Larissa Hodges, who has been visiting her daughter in Birralee for the past three years.
In this time, Ms Hodges can recall at least 20 instances in which items have been stolen from the area, including in 2021 when a Christmas light display was affected by thieves.
Over the years, Ms Hodges has sent several emails to the management team at the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery calling for cameras to be installed in the area, as a means to catch any thieves and hold them accountable for their actions.
Despite sending countless emails, Ms Hodges said the responses have always been the same.
"Previously it [ the response from management] has just been, 'Yep, we'll look into it,'," she said.
She is hoping that these responses will change in the coming months, as the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery has seen the appointment of new staff and new management.
Michael Bridges, who took over the role of general manager of the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery in December of 2022, said he is looking to implement strategies to combat theft in the area.
"We work in conjunction with the Bathurst council, so anything we do in the park we have to run past those guys, to make sure we are compliant to their checks and balances, and that they're happy with what we do," he said.
He said that installing cameras into the park is something that is on the list to be discussed with council, though the installation of cameras can be challenging.
"Things like security cameras are difficult, the reason is because they work remotely, and they generally depend on internet coverage," he said.
"Extending internet in the park can be a problem, or problematic."
Not only can internet access pose as an issue, the other issue faced is where to locate the cameras, as it could be quite costly to install them over the entire area.
One strategy that is currently implemented to try and combat thefts in the area, is the use of park security.
"If we see an issue that is pressing, or keeps occurring, then we will obviously let security know that this is a problem in the first instance, and to keep an eye on it," he said.
Though Mr Bridges intends and hopes for change in the area, he said the best strategy is often based on prevention.
"The best prevention is to talk to families first up, and let them know that if they do bring things into the park, that it is most likely that they could be taken or stolen," he said.
"What we tend to tell families, if they're bringing ornamentation into the park, is please don't bring anything that is valuable, or that you're not prepared to lose."
As well as petitioning for tighter security measures to be put in place for the cemetery, Ms Hodges also had a message for any thieves in the area.
"Just leave it alone. One day you might be in the position where you're the family member that goes up there and things are taken," she said.
"Take a step back and think how you would feel if something was taken."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.