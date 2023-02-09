IF DETECTIVE Sargent Julian Thornton can prevent one scamming offence from occurring following one his workshops, he believes it's been a success.
Det Sarg Thornton, from the NSW Police Fraud Squad, was in Bathurst on Tuesday, as the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) hosted a fraud presentation as a part the Bathurst Seniors Festival.
During the presentation, he explained how people can protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud through awareness and education.
He said prevention is better than arresting someone.
"If we can educate the community for how to minimise the risk of them becoming victims to cyber fraud, that's far more affective than arresting and charging people," he said.
"[Presentations like this are] critical because this is not necessarily a problem where you can arrest and charge people because of the nature of it. If I can prevent one offence from occurring from doing a presentation like this, then it's been successful."
"We want to keep as many people safe as we can."
Det Sarg Thornton said people over 65 are more likely to fall victim to scams.
"The Australian Cybersecurity Centre release reports at the end of the year in regards to victims and the latest statistics in regards to the 2021-22 financial year, you can see that people over 65 have lost the greatest amount of dollars than any other demographic," he said.
"They're far more likely to be victims and when they are, they tend to lose the most amount of money."
"They tend to have more savings but they don't necessarily understand the technology. They may be from a generation where they don't understand that you can spoof identify, you can spoof emails."
"We've also seen offenders sell details of victims. Once they've milked them for as much money as they can, they might pass on their details and get re-targeted again."
Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) president John Hollis, who is part of the Bathurst Seniors Festival organising committee, said it's important to highlight scams and how to prevent falling victim to them.
"Scams are on the increase and more and more seniors are falling foul to scams. It's important that we highlight, through the police, maintenance against being scammed and knowing and seeing what a scam is," he said.
"That way, seniors are better armed to hopefully protect themselves against being sucked into being scammed."
Mr Hollis said he was pleased with the turnout at Tuesday's presentation.
"It's excellent. Last year it was very popular," he said.
"We review our program every year and maybe when we review this for next year, we may put it on. It depends upon the availability of the police as well.
"Sessions like this are worth repeating."
