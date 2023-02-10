Western Advocate

NSW regional health system takes hit after hit, doctors and patients suffering

February 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW regional health system falling further down the rabbit hole

LIKE those final moments in a game of jenga, communities are holding their breath wondering how many more knocks the NSW regional health system can take before it all comes crashing down. But in this case, there will be no winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.