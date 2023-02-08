MORE than 200 new administration roles have been introduced in NSW public schools as part of the first stage of an innovative plan to lighten teacher workload.
From helping coordinate school events to following up on student attendance matters with parents, I know these staff will provide welcome support in schools.
It will no doubt free up teachers to focus on giving our kids the best education possible.
This announcement is all about investing in the next generation and builds on the hard work already undertaken by the NSW Nationals in government.
We have heard from our teachers that it is not one policy or thing they need removed to help them with their workload, rather they need holistic and flexible support to lighten their workload.
We want our teachers to do what they do best - teaching and supporting our children in their learning - and spend less time on admin tasks.
The program will also look at how systems and processes in schools can be further modernised, streamlined and simplified to create greater efficiencies for all school staff.
The admin staff involved in the first stage of the program have been placed across schools in northern Sydney, Lithgow and Port Macquarie.
The findings from the first stage will also help determine how effective additional support roles in schools are in freeing up time for teachers.
It will also inform how to improve administration functions in all schools across the state.
The Quality Time program to reduce administrative burden remains a priority for the NSW Nationals in Government.
The program exceeded all its targets in 2022, saving teachers more than 50 hours of time.
It continues through the admin staff program and other initiatives in 2023 and beyond.
THE NSW Liberal and Nationals government will widen and extend a section of the Castlereagh Highway after a major recent landslip.
Heavy rain in October caused a landslide three kilometres south of Capertee, damaging a 50-metre section of pavement in the southbound lane - creating a new edge to the road and cliffside - toppling a power pole and depositing debris on the railway line below the road corridor.
It was really a case of seeing the fix for the landslip at this location and deciding to not only carry out repairs but also significantly improve safety through this section of road for all users.
The southbound lane was closed for safety reasons and crews got to work immediately with traffic guided through the site in both directions under single lane stop/go arrangements.
While monitoring the slope, crews identified further cracking and inconsistencies in the pavement near the landslip area.
We then engaged Pan Civil to conduct remediation works along the 250 metres impacted by the landslip.
The cost of works along with the safety upgrade is currently estimated to be around $10.7 million.
As well as slope remediation, this section of highway will be widened to 11 metres, and the road pavement surface will also be replaced, making it a smoother, safer and more efficient journey through Pearson's Lookout for all motorists.
The terrain is difficult to navigate and we have specialised equipment to negotiate the cliff face, including a Menzi Muck Walking Excavator which we call a 'spider excavator'.
We're also using a 13-tonne and two 23-tonne excavators, dump trucks, drill rigs and grout pumps to get the work done.
