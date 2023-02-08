FEBRUARY is a massive month on our sporting calendar.
Right on the back of the Bathurst 12 Hour, our city is hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships from February 17 to 19.
More than 500 athletes from 68 countries will tackle Mount Panorama.
It is the first time that Australia has hosted the World Athletics Cross Country Championships and the first time in the Oceania region since Auckland in 1988.
Along with the championships, there will be a variety of public events which will involve everyday runners competing on the course.
From school challenges and club races through to the golden ticket races which will see placegetters make it through to the World Championships.
To build excitement for the event and to welcome athletes to our city, council is running a window display competition for businesses.
There will also be a range of live music featuring an international flavour hosted at venues throughout the city from Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19.
For more timings visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
THE Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour was back to its finest this year, with record crowds at the event.
More than 53 000 attended the race over the four days.
It was wonderful to welcome the teams and their supporters to Bathurst and it was particularly exciting to this year to welcome the return of the international teams that take this event to the next level.
As visiting teams enjoy the fast-paced action of the Mount Panorama circuit, we had many people arriving city who shopped, dined and visited the many attractions available throughout the region.
The event brings an approximate economic contribution of $10 million to the Bathurst local government area, with the hospitality being one of the largest beneficiaries.
