Western Advocate

Big month of sport continues with city's next international offering | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Robert Taylor with one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time, Valentino Rossi, who competed in the Bathurst 12 Hour

FEBRUARY is a massive month on our sporting calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.