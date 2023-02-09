'It wasn't malicious': Stalker's 'chilling' actions put him behind bars for the first time

AS the Carillon bells in Kings Parade rang, a Bathurst man shook his head as he was sentenced to his first term in prison.
Scott Spek, 42, of Henderson Street, West Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 to a spate of charges, which included five counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) and one stalking offence.
According to court documents, Spek went to an address on Bentinck Street in Bathurst shortly before 12.30pm on October 30 last year, where he placed letters in a mailbox before he left in his van, which was captured by a witness on their mobile phone.
Several days later on November 6, Spek went to a home on Rankin Street about 11.30pm to put a loaf of bread at the bottom of the driveway before he sent the victim - who has an AVO against Spek - a message that said "there's bread down the end of the driveway for [relative]".
The victim called police and provided officers with a statement about the incident.
The court heard the victim was at a coffee shop in Bathurst on November 8 when Spek arrived. The victim saw him and left immediately to avoid contact, court papers said.
"Small town, we're going to come across each other's paths. From time to time (shrug emoji) anyway enjoy your coffee Hope the [person] are well," Spek sent in a text to the victim soon after.
Three hours later, the victim was at a primary school in Bathurst when she saw Spek drive past a number of times. He looked at the victim then texted "twice in one day luck my I guess. (shrug emoji) I do like the hair that colour has always looked good on you".
The following morning, the victim was driving down Bentinck Street with relatives when she was stopped at a set of traffic lights alongside Spek, who pulled up next to her.
The vehicles were level for a distance after they had turned onto the Great Western Highway, despite the victim slowing down at times to let Spek pass.
This occurred two hours before Spek was seen driving past the victim's house seven times at various points throughout the remainder of the day when he sent her a message saying "[victim's vehicle registration details] tracking # DF[numbers] all vehc's were fitted for insurance and safety ...".
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incidents, which she admitted to officers made her feel "terrified".
Spek then went to the station, after police requested, where he was arrested and taken to the custody area.
During an interview, Spek told police he had some misconception about the AVO conditions and thought he couldn't be on the property or within 15 metres of the victim. He did, however, admit to placing the letters in the mailbox and dropping off the loaf of bread.
Spek also said he drove past the victim's house on a number of occasions and did it because it was the quickest way for him to get to places.
On a separate occasion, the victim called police and asked for them to attend her residence on January 31 this year so she could show them letters she had received from Spek, which included information about his life at the time and how he felt about the victim.
"I do love you no matter what comes by all of this. You have always held the top piece in my heart. I wish you a wonderful christmas. hopefully one day we can over come this all and move forward. Love you's more than the world," Spek wrote in the letter received by the victim on December 22 last year.
The victim then showed police a letter she got on January 27 which was posted with a number of drawings by Spek that included her name and "I LOVE YOU". Court documents note this is a breach of his AVO conditions.
During sentencing, Spek's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client's offending was "towards the lower end of the scale" and was "not malicious in any way".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she found Spek's actions "chilling" and noted in open court it was his sixth instance of breaching AVO conditions.
"He orchestrated his movements ... his intentions could be considered to harass," Magistrate Ellis said.
"To protect the victim, and ensure there is no further offending, and to encourage Mr Spek to get insight into his offending, there is no alternative to a term of full time imprisonment."
Spek was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 12 months. He will be eligible for release on November 9 this year.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
