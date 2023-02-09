'I won't do it again': Man busted 'test driving' a motorbike for his sibling without a licence

RIDING a motorcycle around town without a licence has brought a man before the court, who escaped with a conviction and no further penalty.
Jaidyn Kelly, 24, of Howick Street, Bathurst, entered a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court for a driving while unlicensed offence.
Court documents said police received information an unregistered motorcycle was being ridden around the Kelly Crescent area in West Bathurst about 4.20pm on December 22 last year.
A short time later, police went to the area in an unmarked car and watched Kelly ride a white 'thumpstar' on Commonwealth Street and Kelly Crescent, before the officers were spotted by Kelly, who wasn't wearing a helmet at the time.
The court heard Kelly rode off at speed along Macquarie Street onto Howick Street before he was pulled over by police and asked for his licence.
"I don't have one. It's suspended for fines," Kelly told police.
Police said they conducted checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database which revealed he lost his licence on September 9 last year.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read Kelly's written statement to the court on February 1 during sentencing in his absence, which outlined he had taken the vehicle for a "test drive" for a sibling, and was on the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
"I'm sorry I did this, I won't do it again," Magistrate Ellis read in court on Kelly's behalf.
