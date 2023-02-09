Western Advocate
Jaidyn Kelly, 24, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving without a licence

Jay-Anna Mobbs
Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
'I won't do it again': Man busted 'test driving' a motorbike for his sibling without a licence

RIDING a motorcycle around town without a licence has brought a man before the court, who escaped with a conviction and no further penalty.

