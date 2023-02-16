THE UPGRADE of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan has hit a major milestone, as works tick along nicely for completion by the end of 2023.
The NSW Government's $73 million project will improve safety and efficiency, and reduce travel time along this section of the highway.
According to a Transport for NSW spokesperson, the project reached a landmark occasion when traffic was moved onto the first section of newly constructed road between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Napoleon Street at the end of 2022.
The spokesperson said asphalt paving works on the eastbound lanes are likely to be completed by the end of April.
"Earthworks are progressing well between Napoleon Street and Bathurst Sheds, with asphalt paving likely to be completed on the eastbound lanes in late April," they said.
"By this time, we expect traffic to be travelling on nearly three kilometres of the new pavement."
The spokesperson said the next stage of work will involve switching traffic only a newly constructed road.
"The next stages of works will involve switching traffic at the eastern end onto the newly constructed road from east of Ceramic Avenue to PJ Moodie Memorial Drive," they said.
"Work has also begun on the construction of stormwater drainage on the southern side of the highway and traffic lights are to be installed at the PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Great Western Highway intersection.
"A speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour continues to be in place throughout the project site. When required, traffic control, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits are in place.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience while this important work is carried out. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023."
This part of the Great Western Highway upgrade extends from Ashworth Drive in Kelso, to Ceramic Avenue at the east of Raglan.
Transport for NSW has been progressively upgrading sections of the Great Western Highway since 2015. The most recent Great Western Highway upgrade at Kelso opened to traffic in March 2017.
