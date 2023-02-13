Western Advocate
Justin Brett Simpson, 38, placed on intensive correction order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to driving while disqualified

February 13 2023 - 3:30pm
Man arrives at last stop before jail after adding to his growing list of driving offences

A SERIAL driving offender has been told he has arrived at his last stop before jail, after he was busted riding around Mount Panorama while suspended.

