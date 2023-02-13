Man arrives at last stop before jail after adding to his growing list of driving offences

A SERIAL driving offender has been told he has arrived at his last stop before jail, after he was busted riding around Mount Panorama while suspended.
Justin Brett Simpson, 38, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 to driving while disqualified.
Police attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol were conducting patrols of the Mount Panorama circuit about 7.40pm on December 24 last year when they saw a blue and white unregistered Yamaha dirtbike with a male rider - later identified as Simpson - ride past on Brocks Skyline.
Simpson accelerated harshly away from police through the skyline, Essess and Dipper before he turned off onto a side road from Forrest Elbow.
Police said they followed the dirtbike and blocked Simpson's exit when he tried to ride past.
Simpson was approached by police who asked for his licence. Simpson said he was disqualified and gave his information to police, who confirmed he was suspended from driving from August 13 in 2020 until August 29 this year for menacing driving.
"I just finished fixing it for my brother and wanted to take it for a ride," Simpson told police.
During sentencing, Simpson's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Ms Duncan, told the court her client wasn't fleeing from police and had gone to Mount Panorama to "think" at a time he had stopped using his mental health medication.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court Simpson had numerous driving charges and had recently served time behind bars for an unrelated driving matter; "it's worrying," Magistrate Ellis said.
"You've got so much to look forward to in life. Don't spend your time watching it through a jail cell."
Simpson was sentenced to an intensive correction order for 12 months and must undertake 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
