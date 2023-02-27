AFTER nearly a decade in real estate, Jim Connors has decided it's time to be his own boss and offer something new to the market.
He has just opened his own boutique real estate agency, Connors & Co, and is starting off strong with an office in the central business district and a couple of listings already under his belt.
During his time in the industry, Mr Connors has worked for multiple agencies in Bathurst, most recently as a Ray White Emms Mooney sales agent.
However, he said there was a gap in the market for a boutique option, prompting him to start working on his own venture.
"I felt there was a gap in the market for a boutique, independent offering right here in Bathurst," he said.
"... Everything started as of mid December last year, so a couple of months in preparation, but I got too itchy and I wanted to get out and starting helping people move."
Running his own agency is something that the 27-year-old has always "been hoping to do" and, so far, things are going well.
He is thinks his value-add level of marketing and price-less approach will set him apart from other agencies in Bathurst.
"I really feel that the business itself was founded on a professional and traditional approach, with modern techniques," he said.
"The real foundations of my business are to protect my vendors through no-price marketing campaigns, which have always led to outstanding results for my clients."
Photography and videography are a key part of his approach to sales, with Mr Connors believing properties stand the best chance of selling quickly when prospective buyers have access to well-presented and comprehensive online listings.
He is working with Smooth Visuals, a Bathurst-based business, to produce photos and videos for his listings.
"They've been absolutely fantastic in setting up the foundations for what's going to be a successful boutique real estate agency in Bathurst," Mr Connors said.
For now, Connors & Co just consists of Mr Connors, but he is open to one day bringing on more staff as the business grows to support that.
The Connors & Co office is located at 196 Howick Street, where people can visit to discuss their real estate needs.
"I'd like to thank the entire Bathurst community for their past and ongoing support throughout the years," Mr Connors said.
"I really hope to help a lot of people move over the next part of my journey."
