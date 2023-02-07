OVER 2500 residents in and around the Bathurst region are without power, following two unplanned power outages.
Essential Energy crews responded quickly to an unplanned power outage in Kelso on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, after a fault was detected in the electricity network.
Power was switched off to 2131 customers in Kelso at around 5.18pm.
On arrival, essential energy crews discovered a faulty underground connection and were able to switch the electricity network around and restore power for all customers by around 6.20pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said repairs will be completed at a later date.
Meanwhile, a second unplanned outage is currently affecting 761 homes in Bathurst.
According to the Essential Energy website, this outage occurred at 6pm and spans as far south as Curragh.
Crews are on route to investigate the cause of this outage, however no further details are available at this time.
It is also unknown whether the two outages are connected.
Customers can call Essential Energy's 24-hour contact centre for updates on power outages affecting them.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said the company sincerely apologises for any inconvenience, and thanks customers for their patience as crews work to rectify the faults and restore power for customers as quickly and safely as possible.
