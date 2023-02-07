Western Advocate
Essential Energy crews are working to rectify the cause of power outages in Bathurst

February 7 2023
Essential Energy crews are working to fix the cause of the power outages in Kelso and Bathurst. File picture

OVER 2500 residents in and around the Bathurst region are without power, following two unplanned power outages.

