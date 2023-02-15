Western Advocate

Nurse, vet, and maybe even Buttons, are going to be brave and shave

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
Vet nurse Bec Hagney, pictured with Buttons the clinic cat, is getting ready to shave her head for charity. Picture by Chris Seabrook

STAFF from Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital are preparing to participate in the World's Greatest Shave, hoping to raising thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.



Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

