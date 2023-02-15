Nurse, vet, and maybe even Buttons, are going to be brave and shave

STAFF from Stewart Street Veterinary Hospital are preparing to participate in the World's Greatest Shave, hoping to raising thousands of dollars for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Vet nurse Bec Hagney and veterinarian Dr Chun Wong have agreed to shave their heads in solidarity with people fighting blood cancer, and to inspire people to donate to a vital charity.
The idea to participate in the fundraiser came about while they were performing a surgery together.
"We were doing a surgery and just talking about different things, and something about shaving our heads came up, so we decided that we'd team up and do it for a good cause and try to raise some money for cancer patients," Ms Hagney said.
They have set their target at $5000 and are hoping their family, friends, colleagues and the wider Bathurst community will get behind them.
Ms Hagney said she has never done anything like this before and is a little nervous about the shave itself.
However, she is grateful not to be going through it alone.
"Chun's hair is a little shorter than mine, but at least we can go similar together," she said.
Like many around Australia and the world, Ms Hagney knows people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
It's a difficult situation, not only for the person themselves, but for their family and friends who are supporting them in the battle.
That's why Ms Hagney wants to be part of the World's Greatest Shave.
"It's very close to my heart. If I can help one family, that's good," she said.
Stewart Street Vets will be promoting the fundraising page over the coming weeks ahead of the big shave at 11am on Wednesday, March 15.
A barber will be coming down to the clinic to assist in the shave, although, don't be surprised if a couple of colleagues take control of the clippers.
And it's possible that clinic cat Buttons might also get a haircut on the day.
"One of the other vets, Monica, wants to start shaving Chun's hair, and we thought we might even try to convince Buttons the cat to have a little of a shave with us as well," Ms Hagney said with a laugh.
"So far he's not committed yet, but we're working on him."
Community members are invited to come down to the clinic to watch the hair come off.
In the meantime, people can donate to the fundraiser by visiting the Stewart Street Vets Facebook page, where the link to the fundraising page will be posted.
