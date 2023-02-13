A BATHURST optometrist is putting his eye for photography to the test, raising awareness about glaucoma.
Good vision is something many people take for granted, and once it's gone there's no getting it back, that is why Laurence Outim is joining the 7 Sights Challenge for the second year in a row.
The challenge requires participants to take seven photos while they're out and about during the month of March, reminding them of how precious sight is as they capture each beautiful moment.
Last year was the first time the initiative was held, and Mr Outim was named the most enthusiastic 7 Sights challenger for 2022, for his creative range of photos while out in Bathurst.
These photos included images of Mount Panorama and Abercrombie House.
"I wanted to give a behind-the-scenes view of where my photos came from and the places that they were taken to really highlight how important your sight is," Mr Outim said.
"The challenge is to just have a bit of fun and to help increase awareness.
"Campaigns like the 7 Sights Challenge are critical in prompting people to get a regular eye examination, which is so important when it comes to glaucoma."
Part of Mr Outim's job is screening for and detecting glaucoma, but he also does his best to educate the public about the importance of taking preventative measures like regular eye checks.
Glaucoma is an eye condition that occurs when fluid and pressure builds up in the eyes, affecting the optic nerve at the back of the eye.
Mr Outim said often it takes a while for symptoms to show, which is why regular checks are so important in preventing the condition.
"The problem with it is when you get symptoms it's usually too late, so you need to pick it up and treat it before you get major symptoms and vision loss," he said.
"Once you've got vision loss you can't get it back.
"It's good if younger people get checks as well, but definitely someone over 40 should be having a check up every two years."
Anyone interested in joining the challenge or donating to support glaucoma prevention can register at the 7 Sights Challenge website.
