President Curtis James Booth believes the young guns in this year's Hen and Bow Espresso Bar summer competition are a real force and will serve it right up to the tall poppy players.
"We have six young gun players, Sebastian Honeyman, Bailey Honeyman, Leo Meares, Adrian Hotham, Andrew Tree and Sarah Tree who are all in good form and have done their homework in how to tackle the big gun players," he said.
"They will certainly make an impact in this year's summer competition."
Three-time open doubles champion 'Slugger' John Bullock absolutely loves the way the young guns have a positive attitude when they take to the court.
"Each and every one of the six young gun players in this competition can change a match with their 'fortune favours the brave' attitude. It's a real eye opener," he said.
Let's have a look at their form.
SEBASTIAN HONEYMAN - A real goer on the court who is not to be taken too lightly in this competition.
BAILEY HONEYMAN - A big server who is on the improve. Watch out tall poppy players, he is coming to get you.
LEO MEARES - A good consistent player who can be troublesome to the more fancied players. Meares is a real threat in this competition.
ADRIAN HOTHAM - This young gun has all the shots: A big forehand, cannonball serve and brilliant net skills. If you were in the trenches, you would want him right beside you.
ANDREW TREE - A good steady player who on his day can be unstoppable. A danger player in this competition.
SARAH TREE - A big hitter of the ball who has turned heads in her past matches with her powerful style of tennis. Give Tree room to move and you will think you've been hit by an iceberg and sink like the titanic. A huge danger player in this competition.
Well folks, can the young guns serve it up to the tall poppy players?
I think they can.
Just a reminder to all players that the Annual Cup Challenge match between the coveted Northbridge Tennis Club and our club will be held on March 4th.
I'll leave you with my quote of the day.
"To be a great winner, you have to be a gracious loser."
Good Hitting.
