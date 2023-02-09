AN INTRODUCTION by a mutual friend has lead to the wedding of Mackenzie and Laura Hastie (nee Boyle).
Bathurst Presbyterian Church (St Stephen's) provided the location for the happy couple's wedding ceremony on December 17, before they and their friends and family made their way to the Keystone 1889 for the reception in the evening.
Laura, the daughter of Tony and Janette Boyle, looked stunning in a class A-line dress with a plunging neckline, made with soft dove silk.
She was supported on the day by Kristie Dutton, Lara James and her maid of honour Kathleen Dinsmore, with all three wearing burgundy ankle length dresses.
Kathleen was the mutual friend who introduced the couple before they enjoyed their first date at Piccolo's.
Mackenzie, the son of David and Megan Hastie, was supported on the day by Clancy Dinsmore, Lachlan Batley and his best man Andrew Powell.
The couple enjoyed a honeymoon to Tasmania, first to Launceston then to a chalet an hour out of Hobart, and have since returned back to Bathurst, where they will make their home.
They have, however, hopes of adventure in the future.
Mackenzie will continue in his role as an admin support officer for Scots All Saints College, while Laura, who was previously a teacher's aide, is studying early childhood at university.
