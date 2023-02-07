Western Advocate
Simmons represents Bathurst City at State Rookies Finals

Updated February 8 2023 - 10:18am, first published 9:00am
BATHURST CITY

Susie Simmons represented Bathurst City at the State Rookies Finals competition, held at Raymond Terrace over the weekend. The greens were very quick and the opposition too strong, but Susie did very well to get to State.

