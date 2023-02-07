Simmons represents Bathurst City at State Rookies Finals

Game one, rink two: Bobbie Bourke and John McDonagh beat Mick Hall and Grant Brunton by a single shot in the last end. Bobbie and John had the better results in the first two-thirds of the game. They led 8-6, 12-5 then 14-9 at the fourteenth end, but two ends later, Mick and Grant had levelled on 14-all. From there we had 16-all, then 17-all. A single for Bobbie and John in the last end gave them the win.