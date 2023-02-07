Simmons represents Bathurst City at State Rookies Finals

Susie Simmons represented Bathurst City at the State Rookies Finals competition, held at Raymond Terrace over the weekend. The greens were very quick and the opposition too strong, but Susie did very well to get to State.
Pennants
Members of the Pennants teams are reminded that the first round of the Pennants season gets underway on Sunday 19th. Grade 4's play Majellan at home, while the 7's play Oberon RSL at Oberon.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 1st February
Game one, rink three: Bobbie Bourke, Joe and Fred Young won their game against Paul Rodenhuis, Annette Myers and Barry McPherson, 27-16. Paul's crew did well in the early stages of the game and led 10-3 after the seventh end. Bobbie's team rallied to briefly hold the lead until Paul's team equalised at 13-all after fourteen ends. A six, then a four for Bobbie's team put them in the winners circle with the final score 27-16.
Game two, rink four: Ray Noonan, John McDonagh and Annette McPherson defeated the team of Norm Hayes, Phill Murray and birthday girl Judy Rodenhuis, 24-17. Norm's team was always in control, leading 17-4 after the tenth end, then 23-8 after the seventeenth. Scoring in three of the last four ends gave Norm's team another nine shots.
Game three, rink five: Denis Oxley, Kevin and Marg Miller had a 28-18 win over Peter Drew, Ian Shaw and birthday boy John Martin. Peter's team had a strong start with eleven shots on the board after four ends. They then had a lean run of six ends while Denis and his team piled on 15 shots. It was still close after the fourteenth end, only one-shot difference with the score on 16-15. From there, Denis and Co. dropped only two ends, ending on a five.
Game four, rink six: A closer finish this time when Bob Lindsay and Ian Cunningham, won by a single shot, 19-18, playing against Alby Homer and Bruce 'Skippa' Rich. Alby and Skippa were leading 6-1 after the sixth end, but after the twelfth end it was 9-all. Bob and Ian then had a 17-10 lead but a five, then two brought Alby and Skippa to level-pegging, 17-all. A two for Bob and Ian in the 20th end gave them the win.
Saturday 4th February
A gusty, multi-directional wind played tricks on a quicker than usual #1 Green. The Selectors did a good job, with the margins of 1, 2 or 3 for all games.
Game one, rink two: Bobbie Bourke and John McDonagh beat Mick Hall and Grant Brunton by a single shot in the last end. Bobbie and John had the better results in the first two-thirds of the game. They led 8-6, 12-5 then 14-9 at the fourteenth end, but two ends later, Mick and Grant had levelled on 14-all. From there we had 16-all, then 17-all. A single for Bobbie and John in the last end gave them the win.
Game two, rink three: Another close game with a two-shot margin resulted when Alby Homer, Richard Simpson, Trevor Kellock and Anthony Morrissey had their trial Pennant game against Alex Birkens, Bryan Bromfield, Bob Lindsay and Arch Ledger. Alex's team had the upper hand for the first thirteen ends, leading by twelve shots to ten. Two ends later, it was 12-all. Alby's team led until it was 19-all in then twenty-first end. A deciding end was won by Alby's team with two shots and the final score of 21-19.
Game three, rink four: In the other Pennant trial game, Ray Noonan, Barry McPherson, Phill Murray and Paul Rodenhuis beat the team of Norm Hayes, Jim Grives, Ian Schofield and Annette McPherson with a 24-21 score. It was close all the way, with only a few shots either way. After the seventh end, Shorty's team led 12-7, but by the fourteenth end it was 17-all. At the twentieth end, there was a single shot difference, 22-21; a two in the last end secured the win for Shorty's team.
Game four, rink five: Bob and Joe Young, with Judy Rodenhuis played Daniel Prasad, Louise Hall and Flynn Armstrong for a 20-17 result. Daniel's team led early with 7-nil on the board after the first three ends. Bob's team caught up then passed Daniel's team briefly leading 12-11 after the fourteenth end. It was still close but a five for Bob's team assured them of the win.
Learn to Play Lawn Bowls
Reminder: The U3A and Junior coaching classes are held from 4:00-5:30pm on Fridays. All kids of any age are welcome to come along and try this simple game. Email: bxbowlers@gmail.com.
By the Bowling Shark
What a great week at the Majellan Bowling Clun this week. With great attendance on both Tuesday (38 players) and Saturday (40 players) the rinks were full to the brim. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 31 January
Rink two: Graeme Scott and Max Elms were up 19-5 by the 11th against Kevin Dwyer and Russ McPherson. Team Elms went all out to keep the pace and ran away with an easy win 35-13.
Rink three: Ron Hogan and Peter Drew were on the opposite side of the score board against Robert Raithby and Ron McGarry who were up 15-3 by the 11th. Team McGarry were also able to keep the pressure on the opposition winning 22-18.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Brian Hope were in a world of pain against Jim Clark, Peter Hope and Ted Parker. Team Parker were relentless in the demolition of the opposition with a final score of 37-4.
Rink five: Roy Young, Fred Young and Bobby Bourke were up 22-10 by the 15th against Peter Mathis, Mick Bourke and Josh Roberson. Team Bourke continued the onslaught to win an easy match 30-15.
Rink six: Tony Smith, Phillipe Legall and Greg Hallett were level on the 4th (3 all) and again on the 8th (6-all) against Terry Chifley, Peter Ryan and Ron Hollebone. Team Hallett saw the lead if only briefly until Team Hollebone took charge and won the match 28-16.
Rink seven: John Toole, Geoff Thorn and Gary Cameron were 14-6 up by the 11th against Terry Clark, Robert Thompson and Allan Clark. Team Clark fought back to level the match on the 18th (17-all) and snuck home for the victory 20-18.
Rink eight: Keith Pender, Peter Phegan and Terry Burke were in the box seat early against Paul Jenkins, Robin Moore and Kevin Miller with a 12-4 lead by the 10th. The back end of the match proved more difficult to gain the advantage with the teams locked together on the 21st end (17-all). An extra end proved valuable for Team Burke winning 18-17.
Wednesday 1 February
Rink five: Gayle Howard, Sue Murray and Robyn Adams were battling against Merle Stephens, Mel Parker and Allan Clark. Team Clark dominated the score board to win the match easily in the end 33-5.
Rink six: Maureen Taylor, Graham Scott and Peggy McIntosh had the tables turned on the opposition of Beryl Flanagan, Betsy Thornberry and Kerry Lucas. Team McIntosh was sitting pretty with a 19-5 lead by the 12th and went onto win the match 24-5.
Saturday 4 February
Rink two: Peter Martin, Peter Phegan and Mick Sewell were on fire against Terry Clark, Robin Moore and Hugh Brennan with a 17-7 lead by the 10th. Team Brennan tried to fight back but Team Sewell went onto win the match by 12, winning 33-21.
Rink three: Max Elms, Trevor Sharpham, Mick Nobes and John Finlay were down 20-7 against Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Craig Bush and Lacie Koszta by the 11th. Team Koszta held out the opposition to win easy 29-15.
Rink four: Ron Hollebone, Geoff Thorne, Ron McGarry and Paul Galvin were level on the 8th against Peter Zylstra, Dennis Harvey, Noel Witney and Tim Pickstone. From there Team Galvin gained the opportunities to open up a gap to win the match 21-15.
Rink five: Phillipe Legall, Greg Hallett and Mick McDonald had a fight on their hands against Terry James, Peter Hope and John Hobson. With the scores level on the 15th (12 all) and again on the 19th (15-all). The match came down to the wire with Team McDonald winning 18-17.
Rink six: John Toole, Peter Drew and Allan Clark were in a battle against Ted Parker, Des Sanders and Jeff Adams with the scores level on the 13th (17 all). Team Clark pushed the limit to gain the advantage and took the win 26-20.
Rink seven: John Bosson, Ian Warren and Gary Cameron were up 24-5 by the 10th against Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Greg Quartly-Scott. Team Cameron carried the baton to the end of the match to win easily 33-14.
That wraps a busy week at the Majellan, so until next week, be king to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
