Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Swim Club members enjoy a new challenge at Mountains and Plains Championships in Lithgow

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Mountains and Plains Championships proved to be an excellent stepping stone for several Bathurst Swim Club members who swam at the event for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.