THE Mountains and Plains Championships proved to be an excellent stepping stone for several Bathurst Swim Club members who swam at the event for the first time.
As some of the clubs senior swimmers used the Lithgow event over the weekend as a chance to pursue national qualifying times the younger BSC members were a highlight from the day.
Bathurst's Lyndall Peychers was the under 10s girls champion, Bryce Bollinger was the 17s boys multi class champion and Alex Evans was the boys open distance champion.
Bathurst Swim Club finished the day ranked fourth (2,914.5 points) in the standings, behind Lower Blue Mountains (5,232.5), Kinross Wolaroi (3,945.5) and Orange Aquatic Centre (3,302.5).
It was also a great meeting for the Bathurst Swimming Academy, who finished the day inside the overall top 10.
Bathurst Swim Club head coach Emilie Miller said it was great to see so many of the club's younger swimmers taking a shot at a new challenge.
"We took a smaller team this year than what we previously have to our area championships but the exciting thing was that we had a lot of juniors who haven't raced at that sort of level before," she said.
"The seniors that we did take had massive programs with a lot of events. We're really proud of the range of competitors that we had over the weekend.
"A lot of our younger guys were able to get some more junior state qualifying times and our senior guys were getting closer and closer to some of their national times as well.
"It's exciting that we go into NSW Country Champs next week knowing that we'll have a numbers of seniors just a matter of seconds away from a national qualifying time."
The club now get ready to send 18 of their swimmers away to the Country Championships, which are running across Friday, Saturday and Sunday next week.
As it stands the club currently have three swimmers qualified for nationals - Evans, Nikki Browne and Jack Mulligan.
"Country Championships are always a big carnival for us. Although he just had Senior State Championships in December the Country Championships are always interesting because they're just that little bit closer to nationals," Miller said.
"This will be the last opportunity for our senior guys to chase those national times and it's also a chance for our junior guys to get qualifying times for Junior State Championships, which are coming up in March.
"There's a couple of swimmers on the fringe of qualifying for nationals, which is both exciting and terrifying, but we've got a very young senior squad at the moment, so we could end up with one or two more qualifiers although - looking at the long term - we could have more next year.
"It's an important weekend that's coming up and we're really excited for it."
