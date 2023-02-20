RECORDS are always a sound purchase, and for kings of spin, the Bathurst Record Fair will be a record vinyl destination.
On Saturday, February 25, Walshaw Hall on Church Street will see over ten-thousand records, DVDS, CDS and retro trinkets for sale.
The doors will open at 9am, with free entry for all ages of vinyl enthusiasts.
Local organiser of the Bathurst Record Fair Patrick Coomey said the day presents a unique opportunity for the vinyl community to peruse through quality products for affordable prices.
"People who are into records and recorded music can browse through a whole lot of records that they wouldn't otherwise get to see, at prices starting from five dollars," he said.
"There are some highly collectible things."
According to Mr Coomey, there is a high demand for record fairs of this nature in the area, especially considering the fairs three year hiatus due to the pandemic.
"We haven't been able to do this for three years and people are really looking forward to it," he said.
"One of the joys about doing it out here is that it brings an inner city experience to the Central West.
"Especially because if people want to participate in record fairs of this nature, the closest one that Revolve Records do is at Glenbrook or there's big ones in Sydney and places like Glebe."
Not only will the fair provide record lovers with the chance to search through a menagerie of music, they will also get a taste of some local talent.
"There's also going to be a lot of live music around in the park because the Inland Sea of Sound will be happening," Mr Coomey said.
One thing that Mr Coomey said he is most looking forward to, is witnessing the dynamic between seasoned vinyl collectors, and those who are new to the game.
"One of the things I love seeing, is young people come in in their little groups and people who are well established in buying records, and you see people striking up a conversation," he said.
"Somebody older will say to someone younger, 'if you like that, you should listen to this', and you see that sort of interaction and I think that's just really cool."
The open and welcoming atmosphere of record fairs is just one way in which Mr Coomey believes that vinyl is back, and is back for good.
"The younger generation, who were previously just into downloading now see that there is something tangible about vinyl," he said.
"There's 12 inches of artwork and also as an audio experience, it's far superior listening to a vinyl."
The Bathurst Record Fair will see records for sale from local collectors, as well as from businesses such as Revolve Records, The Velvet Fog and Lazy Dayz.
