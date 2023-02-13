ROSES are red, violets are blue, Lavish Nutrition is helping to raise money for HeartKids, and Willow and Reed is too.
February 14 might be known to some as Valentines Day, but to those who suffer from congenital heart disease, or have loved ones who are afflicted with heart conditions, February 14 is known as Sweetheart Day.
Sweetheart Day is the annual flagship event for HeartKids, and aims to generate attention and raise funds to help support the eight babies born every day with a heart defect and their families.
This is exactly why Robyn Wray from Lavish Nutrition made the decision to sell cards in her store.
The Sweetheart Day cards act as an alternative to traditional Valentines Day cards, and are being sold for ten dollars each, with 100 per cent of the profits going to HeartKids.
The decision was made even easier, knowing that the day is in support of one of her most loyal customers; Caryn Pender, and her daughter Callie Sloane, who is a heart baby.
"Caryn is a customer of ours and has been for a long time and I just think it's such a worthwhile charity to get behind," Ms Wray said.
"Also to bring awareness to it as well ... obviously we wish there wasn't people with it locally but there is and we need to get behind these kids."
So far, the response Ms Wray has seen to the cards has been immensely positive, with people not-only wanting to purchase the cards, but to also leave monetary donations.
"People are wanting to donate money, like even their ten cents from giving cash, they've been putting it in the box and I've got a lot of people who are wanting to purchase the cards too," she said.
As well as Lavish Nutrition getting behind Sweetheart Day, local HeartKids crusader Caryn Pender said there was also another local business that was keen to support the cause - Willow and Reed, which stocks beautiful products for both mums and bubs.
"Snuggle Hunny Kids have made a line for Sweetheart Day in particular, so Willow and Reed have said that they would love to get some of their Sweetheart Day products to sell on behalf of Callie, so it's really nice that another business is getting on board as well," Ms Pender said.
These Snuggle Hunny products will be available to purchase in the Willow and Reed store from February 14.
The Sweetheart Day, HeartKids fundraiser is just one of many fundraisers that Ms Pender has been a part of in the last year to support children and families with congenital heart defects.
She was the local organiser of the 'Two Feet and a Heartbeat' charity walk along the Macquarie River, and was also instrumental in raising $27,000 through a local fundraiser.
"It's so amazing that the community gets behind us, and helps support kids like Callie," she said.
Anybody wanting to make donations to the cause can do so through Lavish Nutrition or Willow and Reed, or online via the Sweetheart Day website.
Any donations made online on February 14 will be doubled by corporate sponsors.
