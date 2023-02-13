Western Advocate

Lavish Nutrition is selling Valentines Day cards to raise funds for HeartKids fundraiser

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner of Lavish Nutrition Bathurst Robyn Wray with Callie Sloane and Caryn Pender and the Sweetheart Day cards. Picture by Chris Seabrook

ROSES are red, violets are blue, Lavish Nutrition is helping to raise money for HeartKids, and Willow and Reed is too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.