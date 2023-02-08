Western Advocate

Person treated by paramedics following accident at intersection of Brilliant and Havannah streets

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
Emergency services at the scene of an motor vehicle incident on the corner of Brilliant and Havannah street. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the corner of Brilliant and Havannah streets on Wednesday morning, where a car and truck collided.

