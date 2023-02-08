EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the corner of Brilliant and Havannah streets on Wednesday morning, where a car and truck collided.
Police and ambulances attended the scene, where one was person was treated by paramedics but they did not need to be taken to hospital.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 9.55am but by 10.50am, paramedics had left the scene.
Back in October last year, a man in his 30s was trapped in a vehicle following a crash at the same intersection.
At that time, emergency services were called to a crash involving an Isuzu truck, white Kia Sorento, and Toyota HiAce at the intersection of Brilliant and Havannah streets at about 12.15pm on October 3.
The drivers - a 76-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and 31-year-old man - were assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The 32-year-old was flown to Westmead Hospital in the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter after he was suspected of suffering pelvic and leg injuries due to being trapped in a vehicle for a period of time.
