APPARENTLY it was not quite love at first sight, when Doug Hewitt and Casey Owen met for the first time in the small country town of Casino.
But after getting to know each other the pair became good friends, and over time this friendship developed into something more.
Casey - daughter of Peter and Jenelle Owen - and Doug - son of Bernie and Cathy Hewitt - dated for three years before Doug bent the knee and popped the question on Casaurina Beach.
Doug told Casey they should get a photo on the beach, so he set the phone up on a rock. But instead of putting it on a timer, he pressed record.
As they stood in the sand posing for the camera, Doug waited nervously for the right moment to drop to one knee. A moment that seemed to take forever to come because Casey wouldn't stop talking.
Nevertheless, Doug was able to get in four words - and that's all that was needed.
Doug's 'will you marry me' was met with Casey's unwavering yes, and in November 2021 the couple were engaged.
Fast-forward to September 2, 2022, and Casey was all glammed up in her Jane Hill wedding dress, enjoying the morning with her five bridesmaids; Jamie Lee Kinnane, Steph Morris, Gemma Hewitt, Elloise Alcorn and Brooke Parker.
While Doug was joined by groomsmen Jason Hewitt, Liam Seijka, Jared Wood-Johnston, Sam Lennon and Peter Crennan, who all stood patiently at the end of the aisle at Burnham Grove Estate in Camden.
Bless The Broken Road began to play as the bridesmaids made their way down the aisle, before Casey and her father Peter followed, arm in arm.
Doug and Casey were joined by their nearest and dearest as they said 'I do,' to a life of happiness together.
The couple then enjoyed a tropical honeymoon in Fiji before returning to their home in Bathurst as husband and wife - Happily Ever Hewitts.
