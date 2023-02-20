Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Bathurst residents Casey and Doug Hewitt get hitched at Burnham Grove Estate

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
February 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey and Doug Hewitt get hitched and embark on their happily ever after. Picture by The Evoke Company

APPARENTLY it was not quite love at first sight, when Doug Hewitt and Casey Owen met for the first time in the small country town of Casino.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.