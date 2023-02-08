BATHURST Athletics Club will be sending one of its biggest ever teams away to the upcoming NSW Little Athletics State Championships following an impressive performance from members at Dubbo across the weekend.
The club qualified 19 of its athletes for the next level of competition at Sydney after they excelled at the Little Athletics NSW Region 3 Championships held at Barden Park.
Bathurst Athletics Club returned home with 55 medals from the regional championships, with 18 gold, 22 silver and 15 bronze to their name.
Eva Chiaramonte, Ella Hunter, Lily Dawson, Liam Meredith, Charley Gibson, Savannah Auvaa, Byron Rosier, Kalestia Kaufusi, Xavier Curtin, Scarlett Auvaa and Amiya Pokharel all earned gold for Bathurst.
A total of 28 different athletes earned individual medals for the club while the team also celebrated a pair of relay bronze medals in the junior girls and boys events.
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said the results continue to show how much the club has come along across the course of the season to date.
"The pair of thirds in the relays was really good, because that shows the depth at the club," he said.
"Savannah, who as we all know is our town's national champion, won three gold medals and broke a regional record in the javelin.
"Liam Meredith is an under 10s competitor who is reasonably new to this side of competition and he came home with three gold medals and a silver.
"Byron did what he always does - winning the long jump and the triple jump, and did really well in the high jump for a silver medal.
"There's so much effort and determination that these athletes put in. What you don't see in those photos from the medal presentation is how much encouragement there is from everyone."
Curtin said the club's shift to allow senior athletes has already had a positive effect on the club and its outlook for the future.
"We're pleased that we have so many emerging athletes in Bathurst. There's so much talent coming through. The club just gets stronger and stronger," he said.
"One of the reasons that we've to being the Bathurst Athletics Club is that we need to provide a pathway for these kids, so we can encourage them to stay in the sport and stay active.
"It's not secret that success breeds success, and 55 medals is a massive haul, plus 19 athletes qualified for state is the biggest state team we've had in a long time.
"That's drawing other athletes in the club, plus we've got senior athletes like Miller [Rivett] and Max [Martinez] coming into the club. There's great things in the future for the club, and it was great have the mayor and Councillor Smith down to do the medal presentation on Monday night."
Podium finishes went to Bathurst's Jasmine Donges, Beau Gibson, Ethan Donges, Dylan Ruming, Pheobe Hemming, Renelle Donges, Lyla Warren, Cruz Monaghan, Will Curtin, Sebastian Donges, Chloe Grellman, Bailey Langford, Kobe Borgstahl, Amali Locke and Chase Barwick.
Lilly Dawson, Pheobe Hemming, Ella Hunter and Payton Oakley plus Xavier Curtin, Liam Meredith, Brax Barwick and Byron Rosier formed the club's two third-placed relay teams.
The NSW Little Athletics State Championships take place on March 18 and 19 at Sydney Olympic Park.
