MANY people in the community are living with some type emotional trauma, but the good news is there is support for those who need it.
The Australian Emotional Wellness Association, a not for profit organisation which has a group in Bathurst, is hosting a movie night on February 15, for people wanting practical support for emotional trauma.
The movie, The Wisdom of Trauma, features Dr. Maté, who gives viewers a new vision: a trauma-informed society in which parents, teachers, doctors, policymakers and the law move beyond fixing behaviors, making diagnoses, suppressing symptoms and judging, towards understanding the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring.
Lachlan Mitchell, who is a member of Australian Emotional Wellness Association Bathurst group, said the movie is being held at Bathurst Panthers, and goes for about 90 minutes.
He said the movie explains how widely the community is affected by trauma, and not necessarily war trauma.
"It's the stuff that we just grow up with and quite often shows up in drug and alcohol abuse, in gambling, in broken marriages or just unhappy people struggling," Mr Mitchell said.
"It's just incredible the width and breath of people who are affected by trauma, as I was myself."
Mr Mitchell, who grew up in Orange in the 1950s said he worked as a psychiatric nurse for 20 years, then a parole officer for anther 30.
"By the end of it, I realised it was all about me, the things I'd gone through, [trauma] affected me, by closing me off to emotions," he said.
"I thought I was resilient, but really I was just closed off; it was extraordinary to realise that, and to find a way out."
Mr Mitchell said the Bathurst group of the Australian Emotional Wellness Association work out of the Upstairs Hub in Russell Street.
"Apart from the movie, we also run a program for people. We got some funding from Australia Post and from Simplot," he explained, adding the organisation has a five-session program which can help teach people how they can start to control their own emotions.
"Especially things like anxiety.
"We've found if people can learn to settle churning feelings inside their body and the churning thoughts in their head at the same time, you can suddenly feel much calmer because you become present rather than worry about the past or the future."
Mr Mitchell invited people who were interested in finding out more to the movie.
"We have 100 tickets up for grabs, entry by a donation, but that donation can be zero so everyone can come," he said.
"We speak to people about our program and people have a chance to talk with us before or afterwards."
He said people can book through Eventbrite.
