Coal could be eliminated within a reasonable time frame if we try | Letter

By Brian Measday
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:54pm, first published February 4 2023 - 10:30am
Coal is a primary cause of climate change in Australia.

A recent report from The Australian Energy Market Operator, AEMO, will add greatly to the growing confidence of many Australians that the prime cause of climate change in Australia, coal, can be eliminated within a reasonable time frame.

