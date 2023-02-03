A recent report from The Australian Energy Market Operator, AEMO, will add greatly to the growing confidence of many Australians that the prime cause of climate change in Australia, coal, can be eliminated within a reasonable time frame.
The AEMO report includes references to energy provided from coal-fired plant generation hitting new lows, with energy generation usage from renewable sources reaching new highs, thus making it possible for cheaper wholesale electricity pricing and also bringing greenhouse emissions noticeably down.
The ever increasing investor finance flowing into supporting renewable energy is a strong pointer that faith in the future of providing energy from renewable sources remains at an extremely high level.
