Over 2000 Kelso residents were without power after a power pole blew

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
A Kelso Fire and Rescue crew on site at Boyd Street after a power pole exploded. Picture supplied by Top Notch Videos

A BLOWN power pole that caught alight was the cause of a power outage in Kelso on Tuesday evening, February 7, that left over 2000 homes and businesses without electricity.

