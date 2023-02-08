A BLOWN power pole that caught alight was the cause of a power outage in Kelso on Tuesday evening, February 7, that left over 2000 homes and businesses without electricity.
Kelso Fire and Rescue responded to reports that a power pole had caught alight on Boyd Street, but upon arrival found it had self-extinguished.
Fire crews secured the area before an Essential Energy team commenced their investigations, where they found the cause of the outage was a faulty overhead to underground connection.
Essential Energy crews were able to reconfigure the electricity network around and restore power for customers all customers around 6.20pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said the electricity network will remain in this reconfigured state until repairs can be completed at a later date.
Meanwhile, the cause of the second outage that occurred on Tuesday night is unknown.
Electricity network protection equipment operated automatically, switching power off to 761 homes and businesses for safety reasons at 6pm.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said crews completed a patrol of the electricity network which supplies power to Trunkey and the Raglan industrial areas, however no fault was found.
After ensuring it was safe to do so, power was restored to all customers around 8.05pm last night.
