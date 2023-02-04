Western Advocate

In an emergency, they're Bathurst's heroes | Letter

By Kent McNab
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:57pm, first published February 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Staff at Bathurst Health Service have been praised for their care and professionalism.

Having recently been a patient, for the first time, at Bathurst Health Service in the emergency department and medical ward, I would like to commend all of the fine doctors and nurses in this facility.

