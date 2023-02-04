Having recently been a patient, for the first time, at Bathurst Health Service in the emergency department and medical ward, I would like to commend all of the fine doctors and nurses in this facility.
They are all very professional and showed understanding.
Special thanks go to the doctors and nurses who diagnosed and cared for me, especially in emergency late at night, including Dr Tom Lipski and his assistant, and then Dr Sethie and Dr Wang during my time there and in the medical ward.
Also, thanks to some of the brilliant nurses who cared for me.
In emergency, caring for me overnight was young Sophie, and then Riana, the new recruit from Newcastle, and her offsider, whose name escapes me.
The many nurses who work in the wards, especially at night to the constant ringing of the bell from patients seeking their assistance, are working under pressure and are also to be commended for their dedication.
The wardsmen and women, and admin staff, were also considerate and helpful.
All of these people are the saviours and great heroes of our Bathurst community.
These are my heroes and Living Legends of Bathurst.
If you find it necessary to go to emergency due to a health issue, don't hesitate, and be assured that these professionals will make sure you receive the best treatments available within their abilities.
Thank you to all the staff at the Bathurst Health Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.