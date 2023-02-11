I am writing in relation to Bathurst Community Climate Action Network's article.
There are no plans for McPhillamys to use any water during production other than what has been outlined in the project Environmental Impact Statement.
The primary source of water will be from Centennial Coal (Angus Place mine and Coal Services Australia) and Energy Australia's Mount Piper Power Station.
That water will be brought to site via a 90-kilometre underground steel pipeline.
The pipeline and pump system are fully automated with isolation valves approximately every 3km.
Detection systems are in place and will allow the pipeline to be shut down remotely and rapidly if required.
Contrary to BCCAN's statement, the piped water will not be toxic.
Under Regis' agreement with those businesses, water will only be taken if it meets livestock drinking water quality guidelines.
The quality of water will be regularly analysed to ensure the specifications are met.
BCCAN's assertion that McPhillamys may not have access to water for the life of the mine, due to the phasing out of coal, is also incorrect.
Water will continue to be available whether the coal mines are operating or closed.
We estimate the pipeline has a lifespan of over 50 years.
There have already been informal discussions about the pipeline being used to carry water to towns in the Central West once McPhillamys finishes operations.
We are always happy to answer questions about the McPhillamys project, either by phone (02 6368 4100) or email (nsw_enquiries@regisresources.corn).
