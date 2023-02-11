According to the Leukaemia Foundation's latest research, many Australians living with blood cancer, particularly those in regional and remote areas, are under significant financial strain as a result of their diagnosis and treatment.
Nearly half (43 per cent) of those diagnosed experienced out-of-pocket treatment costs totaling hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Regional patients and their loved ones often need to travel long distances or relocate to a capital city to access lifesaving treatment, which significantly increases the financial hardship they experience.
As a result, some have had to sell assets including their house or car to pay for treatment, with others using charity food boxes and turning to charities like the Leukaemia Foundation for support.
With blood cancer incidence on the rise, and more Australians than ever needing financial, emotional and practical support, the Leukaemia Foundation has launched the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave to help raise vital funds.
Funds raised will also help research scientists continue their search for better ways to diagnose and treat blood cancer more effectively.
We urge all Australians to join us in celebrating the 25th anniversary of World's Greatest Shave by signing up to shave, cut or colour their hair in support of the growing number of Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every day.
Sign up to World's Greatest Shave online at worldsgreatestshave.com, or call 1800 500 088 for more information.
