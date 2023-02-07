I am both confused and worried by the possible return of Donald Trump to Facebook and Twitter.
It is confusing in that he has established his own social media platform, Truth Social, a rather ironically named enterprise given his refusal to accept that he had lost the 2020 election and his stolen elections lies.
Surely, he would use only his site, especially as there is an exclusivity clause with Truth Social that stops him from posting on other social media sites until June. I have my toys but I want to play with yours instead?
The worrying part is that he will be spreading more of this 'truths' and, at times, incomprehensible messages.
Maybe I need to have a strong cup of 'Covfefe', which I assume might actually be a combination of coffee and poor typing skills.
Social media is a source of wisdom and support, but at times it also contains the worst of vitriol and extremist thinking and adding his voice will not help swing the balance back to the side of rational discourse.
Would it be better to leave him with only the option of using Truth Social, because it only has a low number of followers? Wikipedia tells me it has less than 2 million US users whereas Twitter has about 240 million worldwide and Facebook has almost 3 billion.
I have heard his message, ignored it, and don't want to hear more of it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.