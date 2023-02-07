Western Advocate

Leave Trump to spread his 'truths' on his own platform, not others | Letter

By Dennis Fitzgerald
Updated February 8 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 9:00am
Former American president Donald Trump.

I am both confused and worried by the possible return of Donald Trump to Facebook and Twitter.

