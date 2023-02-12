Western Advocate

Bathurst and Oberon harness racing communities raise over $6000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West

Updated February 13 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
Katie Maher, Wayne Barker, Angelene Hill, Jasmine Backhouse, Mary Maher, Cheryl Steward, executive officer of RMHC Central West Rebecca Walsh and Wayne Maher. Picture is contributed.

BATHURST and Oberon's harness racing fraternity came together last month to raise more than $6000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West.

