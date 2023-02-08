ONE of the most talented Bathurst teams assembled in recent times will take on the Tennis Victoria Country Week at Yarrawonga against a top class field.
Alex Mitton, Matt Stewart, Jeorge Collins, Matt Gibson and Harry Evans will be chasing glory in the teams event at the Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club, where they'll take part in division one as the Bathurst Bubble'Os side.
Mitton and Stewart are no strangers to the event, having helped out Dubbo's squad in the past, but they're excited to now take on the tournament with an all-Bathurst group across February 12 to 17.
Having seen what Country Week has to offer, Mitton is looking forward to taking part in it alongside several of his close friends.
"New South Wales a while back used to have a similar event, that used hosted at White City - an all-grass court, and I never got a chance to play in that but always heard great stories
"Dubbo invited me to go down to the Victorian one, and I ended up going with those guys to it, and then Matt Stewart and I went down in 2020 and had a great run where we beat the top seeds to make the final.
"We thought 'This is great, we really need to organise a Bathurst team for this' and the boys are absolutely raring to go.
"There's over 100 grass courts done up. There's 12 divisions in the men's - and we'll be playing in the top division - and there's 16 teams in the women's. With a minimum of four players a team that's probably 1,200-plus players there."
The big drawcard for many competitors is that the tournament is played on traditional grass courts.
Mitton said some team members have enjoyed the chance to play on grass before but for others it will be their first experience.
"We've seen there's a couple of really strong teams down there and we're keen to play some grass court tennis," he said.
"Matt Stewart, myself and Jeorge have played a bit of grass court tennis before but I'm not sure Harry and Matt Gibson have.
"We've got the synthetic grass at Bathurst, which is a lot flatter and harder and quicker. Grass has variable bounce, so serve-volleying is the game. You want to get to the net and dominate that way.
"We've been practicing a couple of times a week trying to get our doubles play up to scratch."
Mitton said that while it's tough to see where the Bathurst team potentially sits in the pecking order he has an idea of some of the players to look out for.
"We know one of the teams, the Lecontes, are very strong. They won it last year when we weren't able to go down," he said.
"There's another team who have some red hot younger players. One of them won the Australia Day tournament in Wangaratta last year. There will be some great head-to-heads.
"Tennis at the moment is looking strong in general in Bathurst at the moment. Our numbers at local competitions on a Tuesday and Thursday are great."
The team wishes to thank Miller's Embroidery Temora for sponsoring their uniform.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.