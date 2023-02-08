Western Advocate

One man taken to hospital following crash on Mitchell Highway, Lucknow

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:29pm
The scene of the crash in Lucknow. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.

A man has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Lucknow on Wednesday.

