A man has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Lucknow on Wednesday.
At about 1.25pm on February 8, emergency services were called to the Mitchell Highway, following reports of a crash involving a semi-trailer and a car.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District and Traffic and Highway Command attended and were told the semi-trailer travelling northbound and car travelling southbound collided," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"The driver of the car - a man believed to be aged in his 60s - was trapped in the car for some time before being released by passing motorists."
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Orange Health Service with "minor injuries"
Police said the driver of the semi-trailer was uninjured and NSW Ambulance have been approached for more details.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.
As a result of the crash, traffic was backed up for about 4km.
