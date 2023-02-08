February is all about celebrating seniors with activities they'll love

THE NSW Seniors festival celebrates the role and contributions of older adults to our local communities.
The festival offers great opportunities and experiences.
Come and help celebrate the Seniors Festival at The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) with free outdoor fun we've called Big Games for Big Kids. Have a laugh as you try your hand at giant games of Jenga, Connect 4, dominos, quoits, bocce, and ping pong.
We'll also be holding a BBQ lunch.
The event takes place at 96 Russell Street, on Thursday, 10am to 2pm, and bookings are essential, 6332 4866.
Other activities held at TNC include Seated Tai Chi, Wednesdays 10am to 10.45am, and Tai Chi on Wednesdays from 11am-12pm. Each class costs $10.
D'Caf is a meeting place at TNC, where carers and their loved one who is suffering memory loss, can relax, socialise and discover ways to live well with dementia.
D'Caf runs every Wednesday between 10am and 12pm.
Bookings are essential so that we can maintain the small and supportive group environment enjoyed by our members.
The Community Visitors Scheme is a free program for elderly people living in aged care facilities and those residing in their own homes who experience loneliness and social isolation.
The scheme aims to enrich an older person's quality of life by having visits from a friendly visitor.
The program also helps them to feel more connected with the local community.
TNC services the Bathurst and Oberon communities.
Community Visitors volunteer their time regularly to develop a relationship with the aged person.
Activities can include sharing news and community stories, working on a hobby together, taking a walk, listening to music, reading a book, or having a coffee.
TNC also offers free one-on-one technology tutoring, by appointment.
Give us a call on 6332 4866 if you would like to know more about any of our programs for "big kids", or come in and have a chat at our centre in Russell Street.
Check us out online on www.binc.org.au, or like us on Facebook and Instagram.
